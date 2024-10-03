Goldi Solar to expand module capacity to 14GW by FY26

The module plant will be located in the state of Gujarat, where Goldi Solar currently has two other module assembly plants—one in Pipodara and one in Navsari—with a combined nameplate capacity of 3GW.

The construction of solar cell capacity is aimed to reduce Goldi Solar’s reliance on imported cells, while strengthening the country’s solar industry, according to the company.

In order to support its manufacturing expansion, the company aims to increase its current workforce with the addition of 4,000 employees.

Ishver Dholakiya, founder and managing director at Goldi Solar, said: “This capacity expansion marks a defining moment for Goldi Solar. We’re not just expanding our production capacity; we’re building a foundation for innovation and leadership in the renewable energy space.”

Indian solar and module capacity expansions

Goldi Solar plans to increase its solar manufacturing capacity is the latest such announcement from the Indian solar sector this week. On Tuesday, Indian solar manufacturers Tata Power, Vikram Solar and Solex Energy announced they were building solar cell and module capacity in the country.

In a memorandum of understanding with the government of Rajasthan, Tata Power aims to build a 2GW module assembly plant in the city of Jodhpur and develop 6GW of solar PV capacity, among other renewable power developments.

Vikram Solar has also filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an IPO as it aims to build a 6GW module assembly plant, which will be built in two phases. Construction of the module and cell plant is scheduled for between October 2025 and January 2026. The plant will be located in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Solex Energy plans to invest US$1 billion in expanding its solar cell and module capacity in India. On the cell front, it will “explore” the development of a 2GW annual nameplate capacity, which could be potentially ramped up to 5GW. In terms of module capacity, the company aims to increase its current annual nameplate capacity of 1.5GW to 15GW. Both the cell and module expansions will be focused on producing tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology with rectangular solar cells.

These recent solar cell capacity announcements from several Indian PV manufacturers come weeks after the country’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy called for comments on its proposed addition of solar cells to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).