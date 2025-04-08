Subscribe To Premium
Green Gold Energy submits 108MW solar-plus-storage site to Australia’s EPBC Act

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

The project will incorporate 91.7MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Green Gold Energy.

A 108MW solar-plus-storage project being pursued by developer Green Gold Energy in South Australia has been submitted to the Australian government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The Morgan Solar Farm is being proposed on a 622-hectare site located around eight kilometres northeast of the rural town of Morgan. It will be near the Murray River, Australia’s longest river, and around roughly 170km northeast of Adelaide.

The proposal includes plans for a co-located 91.7MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and 20 inverter units to capture solar PV generation and export to the South Australian grid at times of peak demand.

A substation will be constructed as part of the solar PV plant to enable the site to connect to the grid and the National Electricity Market (NEM). It will be located adjacent to the existing high-voltage transmission line to minimise the need for additional overhead lines. The project is also designed to ensure agricultural practices can continue.

If the project receives EPBC approval, construction will begin later this year and last around 24 months. Green Gold Energy is proposing a 30 to 40-year operational lifespan for the project, with plans to bring the solar PV plant online by 2028.

Green Gold Energy received development approval from the South Australian government in July last year. At the time, the developer hoped the site would be shovel-read before the end of 2024.

The EPBC Act, administrated by the Federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities under the Act. This must be accepted before being granted permission to develop a project.

Green Gold Energy is also pursuing the development of a 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia, named Australian Plains Solar. The project received consent from the state government in February 2025.

Australian Plains Solar project will be located over 325 hectares of land in the Australian Plains region, a rural locality in the Mid North region of South Australia, situated 127km northeast of Adelaide.

australia, bess, EPBC Act, Green Gold Energy, nem, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, storage

