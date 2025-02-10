Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Gold Green Energy secure consent for 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

News

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

News

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News

Gold Green Energy secure consent for 200MW solar-plus-storage site in South Australia

News

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

Tata Power subsidiary commissions 4.3GW solar cell and module plant in India

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: US community solar attracts billions in private equity funding

News

X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Australian Plains solar-plus-storage site will connect to the EnergyConnect interconnector project. Image: Gold Green Energy.

South Australia-based solar PV developer Green Gold Energy has received consent from the South Australian government for a 200MW solar-plus-storage site.

Australian Plains Solar project will be located over 325 hectares of land in the Australian Plains region, a rural locality in the Mid North region of South Australia, situated 127km northeast of Adelaide.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via the Robertstown Substation, where a future interconnector connecting South Australia to New South Wales is set to be constructed.

Transmission operators ElectraNet and Transgrid are developing the 900km EnergyConnect interconnector, which will enhance the capacity and flow of renewable energy between the two states.

The project will feature a 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) with a duration of two hours. Construction of the site will take place later this year and last for 18 months.

“We are delighted to announce that the Australian Plains Solar & Battery Energy Storage System project has officially received development approval,” Green Gold Energy wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“With its connection to the Robertstown Substation and the future interconnector linking South Australia to New South Wales, the project will help power households locally and beyond.”

Green Gold Energy is also developing a 108MW solar-plus-storage project in the Stuart region of South Australia, featuring a 91.7MWh BESS. A substation will be constructed adjacent to the existing high-voltage transmission line as part of the solar PV plant to minimise the need for additional overhead lines to connect to the grid. The project is also designed to ensure agricultural practices can continue.

Solar PV developments in South Australia

In other recent news, Singaporean independent power producer (IPP) Vena Energy has added a 41.5MW BESS to an 87MW solar PV power plant in South Australia.

The addition of the BESS marks the successful commissioning of the Tailem Bend 2 Hybrid Project. The solar-plus-storage site is situated across 207 hectares in Tailen Bend, around 90km southeast of the state capital, Adelaide.

Elsewhere, ZEN Energy and Taiwan’s HD Renewable Energy (HDRE) furthered their partnership at the end of 2024, planning to establish an Australian joint venture focused on solar PV and energy storage.

As part of this agreement, the joint venture secured its first renewable energy site, the 210MW Solar River solar-plus-storage site in South Australia. The plant is being developed near Robertstown, around 125km north of Adelaide’s state capital. It will generate green electricity from approximately 400,000 solar PV modules and require around AU$540 million (US$337 million) to fully construct.

The Solar River project was successful in the first funding round of the expanded Capacity Investment Scheme in September, and ZEN Energy hopes construction on the site will begin in 2026.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, bess, Green Gold Energy, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, south australia

Read Next

Solar panels above a fishery site in China

China launches pricing reform for grid-connected renewable power

February 10, 2025
Pricing for new solar and wind projects in China will be determined by the market rather than set at a fixed tariff under new reforms.
shipping_containers_rotterdam_flickr_Luke_Price_cropped_750_500_s

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

February 10, 2025
Factors including import duties and changing tax rates in China have driven up US module prices, according to CEA's latest pricing report.
JinkoSolar manufacturing.

JinkoSolar launches patent case against LONGi in Australia

February 10, 2025
Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar is suing rival producer Longi in Australia for alleged infringement of technology patents.
BlueWave's Rockport solar project has been in operation since 2021. Image: BlueWave

FINANCING ROUND-UP: US community solar attracts billions in private equity funding

February 7, 2025
Three investments into the US community solar sector paint a picture of a fast-growing sector being targeted by private asset managers.
X-ELIO will supply clean energy through its Lorca Solar project, which is set to begin operations by early 2026.

X-Elio signs 245GWh virtual PPA with pharmaceutical decarbonisation group

February 6, 2025
The deal was signed with the Energize programme, a renewable energy purchasing vehicle for pharmeceutical companies.
Shipping containers on a boat.
Premium

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

February 6, 2025
Donald Trump's latest tariff threats will have only a minimal impact on PV manufacturing but could create future procurement headaches, write Jonathan Touriño Jacobo and Will Norman.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

News

TMEIC begins operations at Texas inverter manufacturing plant

News

PV industry downplays impact of Trump tariffs on manufacturing, warns of possible procurement challenges ahead

Features, Editors' Blog

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

European solar module price rise heralds ‘new pricing balance’

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.