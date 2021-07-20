Solar Media
News

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, People, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

Generate Capital secures US$2bn to invest in sustainable infrastructure

News

Investors pivoting to renewables as cost of energy drops and climate targets loom

News

PRODUCT ROUND-UP: REC Group launches new n-type module, Philadelphia Solar plans 1GW facility

News

Machine learning boosts solar forecasting to ease grid pressures in Australian study

News

BayWa r.e. commissions largest two floating solar projects outside Asia

News

The yin and yang of Agri-PV: Bringing together the best of both worlds

Featured Articles, Features

PPAs driving ground-mounted solar deployment in Spain as 2020 installs reach 2.8GWp

News

FERC eyes transmission reform to ease US connection process

News

PODCAST: US ratchets up polysilicon scrutiny; Global solar must pick up the pace

Grenergy expects to have a 2.5GW portfolio by 2023. Image: Grenergy

Spanish developer Grenergy has added three new directors to its team with the aim of accelerating its European renewables and energy storage operations.

Francisco Quintero has been appointed power generation and equity director. He will be responsible for the management of the company’s renewable portfolio and ensuring that it hits its 2.5GW pipeline target by 2023.

Javier Espelta was made head of storage and new technologies. He will lead business development on batteries and new storage technologies, as well as managing applications to the European Union’s Next Generation funds.

Luis Rivas became the new director of human resources, IT and global services. He will focus on attracting and retaining talent to Grenergy.

Grenergy has a global pipeline of more than 6GW in various stages of development across eight European and South American countries.  

europe, executive appointments, grenergy, NextGenerationEU, south america

