Grenergy appoints three new directors to spur European growth

Grenergy expects to have a 2.5GW portfolio by 2023. Image: Grenergy

Spanish developer Grenergy has added three new directors to its team with the aim of accelerating its European renewables and energy storage operations.

Francisco Quintero has been appointed power generation and equity director. He will be responsible for the management of the company’s renewable portfolio and ensuring that it hits its 2.5GW pipeline target by 2023.

Javier Espelta was made head of storage and new technologies. He will lead business development on batteries and new storage technologies, as well as managing applications to the European Union’s Next Generation funds.

Luis Rivas became the new director of human resources, IT and global services. He will focus on attracting and retaining talent to Grenergy.

Grenergy has a global pipeline of more than 6GW in various stages of development across eight European and South American countries.