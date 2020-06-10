Solar and storage supply chains adopt virtual events to sidestep travel restrictions

A panel session from one of Solar Media's Digital Summits last month. Image: Solar Media.

In the absence of live events and exhibitions this summer, the solar PV and energy storage supply chains have adopted online and virtual events to ramp up marketing activity.

Live events and international trade shows have been hard hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Quarantine measures and international travel restrictions have significantly impacted their operation and, as a result, most have been cancelled or postponed.

But while mid-June would have ordinarily seen the industry finalise booth plans and product presentations ahead of Intersolar Europe and other exhibitions scheduled for this summer, large swathes of the industry have taken to hosting online events and virtual shows in their place.

Inverter manufacturer Huawei is hosting its FusionSolar Smart PV Virtual Show tomorrow (11 June), starting from 9am CET. It is based around a new product launch for Huawei’s FusionSolar brand, with attendees taken on a virtual tour of a traditional trade show booth after.

Those interested in registering for Huawei’s virtual event can find more details here.

SolarEdge has meanwhile organised a two-day virtual event taking place between 16 – 17 June 2020, dubbed the SolarEdge Virtual Solar Show.

The two-day event will see various panel debates and other content with participation from numerous industry stakeholders, while an interactive, virtual tour of a SolarEdge booth will allow attendees to view the technology manufacturer’s wares at their own leisure.

Those interested in registering for SolarEdge’s virtual event can do so here.

Also taking place next week is Sungrow’s Smart Energy Virtual Show. The Chinese inverter manufacturer has organised a week-long event incorporating various panels and product demonstrations with a keen focus on the European market.

Training sessions and private meetings can also be arranged via the event, and registration details can be found here.

Module manufacturers have also taken to hosting online or virtual events, and next Wednesday (17 June) Trina Solar will host a global product launch for its TrinaPro solution, boasting high-efficiency PV modules, an intelligent tracking system and inverter.

The event is due to start at 3pm CET on 17 June, and registration details can be found here.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media has also organised a host of online events for throughout the summer period, comprising a series of Digital Summits and other webinars which can provide product demonstration, thought leadership and remote networking opportunities.

PV Tech is hosting a series of webinars and Tech Talks over the course of this summer, detailing new product launches and technical details around a number of key industry topics. Earlier this week saw PV Tech partner with JinkoSolar for a TechTalk webinar around the manufacturer’s tiling ribbon technology, which can be streamed on demand here. Next in the TechTalk calendar is a webinar hosted by JA Solar, which will discuss the industry’s shift from 400W to 500W panels and beyond, assessing the learning curve required to do so. Registration details for that webinar can be found here.

While the Energy Storage, Large-scale Solar and Solar & Storage Finance Digital Summits have already taken place, their respective content can still be viewed for a limited time on the respective websites.

Next week sees Solar Media host the EnTech Digital Summit, featuring sessions themed around digital strategy as the renewables and wider power sectors embrace digitalisation en masse. More details on how to register for the EnTech Digital Summit can be found here.