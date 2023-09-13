News

Heliene secures US$170 million to grow manufacturing capacity

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Modules

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The new funding will also support the 1.5GW module supply deal with Nexamp. Image: Heliene.

Canadian PV manufacturer Heliene has secured US$170 million to grow its existing module assembly plant with two new 300MW lines.

The funding included US$150 million of credit facility provided by North American infrastructure investment firm Orion Infrastructure Capital (OIC). In addition to the US$20 million in equity participated by OIC, Canadian private investment company 2Shores Capital, renewables companies Valta Energy and Bullrock Renewables.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Last year, Heliene expanded its North American manufacturing capacity by opening an additional 500MW plant at its existing facility in Minnesota. This new capital commitment will enable Heliene to expand that facility with two new 300MW lines.

Apart from supporting its capacity expansion, the new funding will also support the 1.5GW module supply deal with US community solar developer Nexamp, offering modules at Nexamp’s community solar sites over the next five years. The modules will be produced at Heliene’s Minnesota facility, which is currently expanding to reach 1.5GW of module production capacity by next year and 1GW of cell production in 2025. 

“This new capital from OIC, Bullrock, Valta and 2Shores enables us to strengthen our manufacturing capacity to meet the high demand for our domestically-produced solar modules. The commitment from this group of investors has affirmed the value of Heliene’s leading position in the North American solar market,” said Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk.

Our publisher Solar Media is hosting the 10th Solar and Storage Finance USA conference, 7-8 November 2023 at the New Yorker Hotel, New York. Topics ranging from the Inflation Reduction Act to optimising asset revenues, the financing landscape in 2023 and much more will be discussed. See the official site for more details.   

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

7 November 2023

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
heliene, module assembly, nexamp, renewables, ssfusa, us solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023