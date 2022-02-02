Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

Heliene began operations at its Florida production plant (pictured) last year. Image: Heliene.

Canada-headquartered solar manufacturer Heliene will supply up to 250MW of its modules to commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developer Altus Power as part of a new strategic partnership between the companies.

Featuring mono PERC cells, Heliene’s modules will be produced at the firm’s Minnesota manufacturing facility, which has recently been expanded with a new 400MW production line.

Against a backdrop of supply chain bottlenecks and trade volatility, Connecticut-based Altus Power said the three-year agreement will enable it to continue delivering solar projects across the US.

“Domestic-made equipment and materials are becoming an increasingly important component of our procurement efforts and this supply certainty will be significant to our total module requirements,” said Tony Savino, co-founder and chief construction officer of Altus Power.

Altus Power has also committed to invest up to US$5 million in Heliene as part of the manufacturer’s anticipated initial public capital raise in connection with its proposed reverse takeover transaction with capital pool company Buzz Capital 2 and listing on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange.

Altus itself began listing on the New York Stock Exchange in December following a merger earlier in the year with a special purpose acquisition company that valued the solar developer at US$1.58 billion.

With three manufacturing facilities – in Ontario, Minnesota and a new plant in Florida – Heliene’s total manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 900MW by Q3 2022.

Speaking with PV Tech Premium in September , Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk said the company has been buoyed by the Biden administration’s efforts to accelerate solar deployment in the US.