News

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules
Americas

Latest

Heliene to supply up to 250MW of US-made modules to C&I solar developer Altus Power

News

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

News

Sunnova and Generac expand strategic partnership with energy storage included for the first time

News

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

News

Maxeon takes aim at US C&I solar market with Omnidian deal

News

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

News

Record 31.1GW of corporate clean energy PPAs signed in 2021 amid surge in activity from tech firms

News

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

News

Con Edison proposes 2023 rate increase to fund 200MW solar PV project, four battery storage systems

News

Which PV manufacturers will really drive n-type industry adoption?

Editors' Blog, Features
Heliene began operations at its Florida production plant (pictured) last year. Image: Heliene.

Canada-headquartered solar manufacturer Heliene will supply up to 250MW of its modules to commercial and industrial (C&I) PV developer Altus Power as part of a new strategic partnership between the companies.

Featuring mono PERC cells, Heliene’s modules will be produced at the firm’s Minnesota manufacturing facility, which has recently been expanded with a new 400MW production line.

Against a backdrop of supply chain bottlenecks and trade volatility, Connecticut-based Altus Power said the three-year agreement will enable it to continue delivering solar projects across the US.

“Domestic-made equipment and materials are becoming an increasingly important component of our procurement efforts and this supply certainty will be significant to our total module requirements,” said Tony Savino, co-founder and chief construction officer of Altus Power.

Altus Power has also committed to invest up to US$5 million in Heliene as part of the manufacturer’s anticipated initial public capital raise in connection with its proposed reverse takeover transaction with capital pool company Buzz Capital 2 and listing on Canada’s TSX Venture Exchange.

Altus itself began listing on the New York Stock Exchange in December following a merger earlier in the year with a special purpose acquisition company that valued the solar developer at US$1.58 billion.

With three manufacturing facilities – in Ontario, Minnesota and a new plant in Florida – Heliene’s total manufacturing capacity is expected to reach 900MW by Q3 2022.

Speaking with PV Tech Premium in September, Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk said the company has been buoyed by the Biden administration’s efforts to accelerate solar deployment in the US.

Other US module manufacturing announcements in recent months have seen heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger unveil plans for a 400MW plant in Arizona, while NanoPV is looking to invest more than US$36 million on a facility in Georgia.

altus power, commercial and industrial, heliene, initial public offering, investment, module supply deals, procurement, us manufacturing, us solar

