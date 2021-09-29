Solar Media
News

Meyer Burger to set up 400MW module manufacturing plant in the US

By Jules Scully
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Meyer Burger to set up 400MW module manufacturing plant in the US

News

Soltec reaches record order backlog, warns of logistics disruptions

News

Proposed US solar manufacturing act gathers steam as crucial commerce department decision looms

News

Enphase expectant of rapid growth after entering Brazilian solar market

News

RES gets green light to develop France’s ‘largest’ floating solar project

News

Quinbrook acquires major 350MW UK solar-plus-storage site

News

Plans revealed for 10GW green hydrogen project in Mauritania

News

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

Featured Articles, Features

ARENA to support Australian microgrids with new funding

News

Premier Energies gets funding to support cell, module manufacturing expansion

News
Meyer Burger opened a module facility (pictured) in Germany earlier this year. Image: Meyer Burger.

Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger is planning to set up a module production plant in the US that it expects to be operational by the end of next year.

With an initial 400MW capacity and the “potential for further growth to multiple gigawatts” in the future, Meyer Burger said, the facility will manufacture modules for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale applications.

The Switzerland-headquartered company is currently in discussions with several US states to determine the site location, with a final decision expected by the end of the year. Equipment and machinery procurement is taking place in parallel with site selection to enable rapid scale-up of production.

The investment forms part of Meyer Burger’s strategy to produce modules near end customers and improve sustainability by reducing transportation emissions.

It said its US expansion is supported by favourable market conditions, growth opportunities and policy support for the solar sector in the US.

“We are encouraged by bipartisan support for domestic manufacturing of solar infrastructure to secure true energy independence and control of our future,” said Ardes Johnson, president of Meyer Burger Americas.

The proposed Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA), which would provide tax credits for US-based solar manufacturers at all stages of the supply chain, has secured additional political support this week.

Meyer Burger inaugurated its cell and module factories in Germany in May, with both starting production with annual capacities of 400MW. Having shipped its first modules in July and securing orders from customers in the US and Europe, the company said last month it is sold out until Q4 due to production ramp-up delays.

Reporting its H1 results last month, Meyer Burger said that while production at its Germany plants is running around the clock, missing components required for the scheduled ramp-up of the factories delayed the commissioning of individual parts of the production lines.

heterojunction, meyer burger, module assembly, us solar

