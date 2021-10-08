NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

Operations at the new facility include manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance (O&M), research and development and marketing. Image: NanoPV

Thin film module and solar technology manufacturer NanoPV plans to invest over US$36 million in a manufacturing and distribution facility in Georgia, announced by state Governor Brian Kemp as he praised Georgia’s “thriving solar environment”.

Announced yesterday (7 October), the commitment will see NanoPV operate in an existing 56,000 square foot facility in Sumter County that will oversee manufacturing, quality control, operations and maintenance (O&M), research and development and marketing activities.

“Over 500 new, good-paying jobs will leverage the unique assets of Sumter County and south Georgia and help lead to generational growth across the entire region,” Kemp said.

Solar is Georgia’s fasting-growing source of renewable energy, and the state has increased its net electricity generation from renewable sources by more than 93% since 2009. Nearly 700MW of solar capacity was added in 2020 and it has a pipeline of 1.3GW, according to a state media release. However the state is also home to Q CELLS, one of the industry’s largest solar cell and module manufacturers, with the state keen to tempt further manufacturers into setting up bases.

Georgia was also a sponsor of this year’s Intersolar that ends today (8 October), which PV Tech was reporting live from.

Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) was represented by senior project manager Candice Scott on the project in partnership with the Americus-Sumter County Payroll Development Authority, South Georgia Technical College, and Georgia Quick Start.

GDEcD’s commissioner Pat Wilson said the US was witnessing a “rebirth” of its solar manufacturing industry and lauded Georgia’s “pro-business environment and world-class workforce training solutions” that has allowed it to become a “leader in the solar and renewable energy space”.

The news comes amid intense focus on US solar manufacturing. US Senator Jon Ossoff’s proposed Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (SEMA), which would establish a tax credit for US-based solar manufacturers to help them better compete with Chinese rivals, has garnered strong political and industry support.

Meanwhile, the US solar market awaits a seismic decision from the Department of Commerce (DOC) after a petition was filed requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has delayed its decision on opening an investigation pending a request for more information.

Solar Energy Industries Alliance (SEIA) said any tariffs resulting from an investigation could “devastate” the US solar industry, putting up to 18GW of projects at risk of collapse.