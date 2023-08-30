HELLENiQ to buy 180MW Greek PV portfolio from Lightsource

The 204MW Kozani project under construction in Greece. Image: JUWI Hellas.

Greek fossil fuels company HELLENiQ has signed a deal to purchase 180MW solar PV portfolio in its home country from the Greek arm of UK-based renewables developer Lightsource bp.

The acquisition from Lightsource Renewable Energy Greece Holdings (UK) will take effect once the projects have reached commercial operation, which is expected between Q1 and Q3 2024. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, and over half of the projects are contracted on a long-term basis, HELLENiQ said.