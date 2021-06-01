Solar Media
News

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Features

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

News

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

News

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

News

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

News
Lightsource BP now has a global solar project pipeline of 20GW. Image: Lightsource BP.

Lightsource BP has said it won more than 40% of the total awarded capacity in Greece’s renewables auction last week through a co-development partnership, increasing its global presence to 14 countries.

The auction success forms part of a larger 640MWp solar portfolio that the company will develop with Greek renewable energy company Kiefer TEK, which will act as engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

Lightsource BP, which will initially invest around €160 million (US$196 million) locally on areas such as procurement services and the creation of over 300 construction jobs, expects more than 200MWp of PV capacity to come online in the next 24 months, including the 140MWp won in the auction.

The company, a joint venture with oil major BP, will sell part of the project capacity to the government at the bid pricing, while the remaining uncontracted electricity will be marketed to commercial and industrial customers and sold on the open electricity market.

“This is a landmark moment for our large-scale solar development team in Greece, which has been working on local opportunities for less than a year. The auction process is enabling the country to accelerate the decarbonisation of its energy sector, while providing an attractive market for global energy players,” said Vlasios Souflis, who is responsible for the global expansion of Lightsource BP, and added that the company will continue to seek opportunities to expand its footprint in Greece.

Taking place on 24 May, Greece’s latest renewables auction saw PV bidders win all the available 350MW of capacity after more than 1GW of solar and wind projects were bid into the process.

Solar projects up to 20MW were permitted to participate in the tender, which saw Greek company Egnatia submit the lowest bid of €0.03297/kWh (US$0.04018/kWh), a record low price for the country’s renewables auctions.

For Lightsource BP, the announcement comes days after it entered into a co-development partnership in Portugal for five utility-scale PV plants with a combined capacity of 1.35GW, adding to recent solar asset acquisitions in markets such as Italy and Spain. The company now has a 20GW solar project pipeline globally.

auctions and tenders, greece, Kiefer TEK, lightsource bp, southern europe

