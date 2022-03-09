Solar Media
News

High voltage grid concerns persist but merchant PV projects gain traction in Eastern Europe

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Projects
Europe

Latest

More Indian solar projects at risk of being shelved, analyst warns

News

Saudi Arabia eyes 15GW of renewables projects after penning new PPAs with ACWA Power, Jinko Power

News

PV Tech Power 30 out now: Solving solar’s skills gap, asset underperformance explained and more

News

News

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

News

Renewables permitting in Iberia unfit for the new energy paradigm, investors say

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

News
EPC’s are already seeing setbacks in Eastern Europe due to the current situation in Ukraine. Image: Solar Energy Events via Twitter.

Eastern European solar markets face a familiar foe in grid constraints, especially with high voltage network capacity, but high energy prices are creating potential for merchant projects in the region.

Speaking at this week’s Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, Chris Gill, projects and investments director at Kajima, said while there was every expectation efforts from the European Union this week stands to accelerate renewables projects in Eastern European markets, familiar constraints such as grid would continue to affect projects moving forward.

Gill in particular pointed to how solar PV projects intending to connect to Poland’s high voltage network “are just not getting grid [connection agreements]”, noting recent market speculation that the nation’s grid operators are holding high voltage capacity back for wind projects.

Instead, developers like Kajima are favouring small- and medium-voltage projects of smaller scales, and amassing larger pipelines of such projects in order to gather scale.

Poland has been one of the most popular PV markets of late, attracting a larger number of new entrants and now, as Gill said, stronger appetite for power purchase agreements with banks also beginning to open up to more merchant risk in the country.

This view was echoed by Wolf Dietrich of developer Econergy Renewable Energy, who said his company was considering going merchant on some of its projects, or at least shifting a greater mix of revenues to merchants, to capture higher forecasted power prices.

There are looming issues with growing inflation throughout Europe, however, with NextEnergy Capital’s Filinto Martins noting the prevalence of transactions in Poland being conducted in either Euros or US Dollars, rather than in zloty. If inflation continues to increase, triggered by spiralling energy costs throughout Europe, investors may be spooked as a result of project returns failing to offset increased risk.

Martins further stressed that while it was too early to make any affirmative conclusions on the crisis’ impact in the longer term, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only served to “enhance” such problems, as noted by other discussions held at this week’s event.

In the short term at least, members of the panel did suggest workforce issues were beginning to arise in Eastern Europe on the solar EPC side, with employees of Ukrainian descent returning to the country to fight.

But of greater concern is the potential for more mature solar markets in Europe such as Germany and France to detract from interest in Eastern Europe if financial headwinds and risk on the continent escalate further.

bulgaria, energy crisis, energy transition, engineering procurement and construction, epc contractor, hungary, poland, romania, solar project developmet, ukraine

Read Next

EU to accelerate renewables ‘at lightning speed’, cutting dependence on Russian gas

March 9, 2022
The European Commission (EC) will look to simplify renewables permitting as part of a new strategy aimed at increasing the EU’s energy independence while ending its reliance on Russian gas before 2030.

Sonnedix acquires Sun Power Energy, taking on 1GW Poland pipeline

March 8, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has entered Poland’s solar market with the acquisition of Warsaw-based PV project developer Sun Power Energy.

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

March 8, 2022
Europe’s community of solar developers, financiers and asset owners are braced for broader impacts and headwinds caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with inflation and spiraling commodity prices highlighted as of particular concern.

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

March 4, 2022
Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.
PV Tech Premium

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

March 4, 2022
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is exploring PV-plus-storage investment opportunities, building on a string of announcements in recent months that have seen it bolster its utility-scale solar position in markets such as Poland and Italy.
PV Tech Premium

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

March 4, 2022
As the tragedy of war unfolds in Europe, PV Tech looks at some of the ways it might impact Europe’s power market, European transmission systems and the role of renewables in reducing dependence on dirty fuels.

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LONGi increases wafer prices for third time in six weeks as Tongwei ups cell costs

News

US to add 22GW of utility-scale solar this year, EIA says

News

Solar developers, asset owners and financiers bracing for impact of Ukraine conflict

News

Inflation, power price volatility and seeking an equilibrium between PV projects and capital

Editors' Blog

Ares Management invests up to US$600m in SB Energy

News

