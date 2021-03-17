Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

By Edith Hancock
Power Plants, Projects, Storage

Latest

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

News

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

Editors' Blog

Vietnam proposes heavily-cut solar FIT rates from next month

News

Unravelling the past, present and future of solar policy in Vietnam

Featured Articles, Features

Energy Impact Partners leads €10 million investment in German residential solar startup

News

Deeper skill sets, data analysis required by DSOs to allay renewables’ grid concerns

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Iowa’s ‘largest’ PV plant completed, R.Power bags Italian solar, Grenergy breaks ground on 200MW park

News

Wacker polysilicon sales bounce back but plant utilisation rates down to 85% in 2020

News

Solar campaigners hit back at California utilities’ net metering proposals

News

Records tumble as ‘historic’ 2020 US solar deployment tees up decade of growth

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: UL

Advisory, audit and testing group UL has unveiled a new service for utility-scale renewable hybrid power systems to evaluate their potential profitability.

Called HOMER Front & UL Analysis, the service is designed to assess whether a developer’s solar or wind plus storage systems will “meet financial requirements and provide a stable and greener power supply”, Peter Lilienthal, HOMER Energy’s founder and UL Renewables’ global microgrid lead, said.

UL acquired Homer Energy in December 2019 to expand the company’s training, analytics and advisory services across the renewable energy value chain.

The new tool will enable developers to optimise front-of-meter utility-scale hybrid projects that include wind, solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) and assess their profitability.

The launch comes as dozens of solar and energy storage developers have added gigawatts of power generation capacity to their construction pipelines in the past year. Research from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) published in January forecasts a record 15.4GW of new utility-scale PV will come online in 2021, although that figure may well be an underestimate. The US solar sector had already surpassed multiple records last year, according to a collaborative report published this week (16 March) by Solar Energy Industries Alliance and analyst firm Wood Mackenzie. Some 19.2GWdc was installed in 2020, representing a 43% rise on 2019’s figures. Close to half of this (8GWdc) was installed in the last quarter of the year alone, of which 6.3GWdc was categorised as utility-scale. Aided by the two-year extension of the investment tax credit (ITC) on solar installs, the report predicts that more than 400GW of solar capacity will be online by 2030.

Likewise, growth in utility-scale storage has accelerated towards the end of 2020. US installations of advanced energy storage surpassed the 1GW mark for the first time last year, according to a separate report from Wood Mackenzie, which predicts that the annual market could grow to 7.5GW/26.GWh in four years’ time. The world’s largest battery storage system came online in Monterey County, California, at the start of 2021, and other record-breaking projects are also under development in markets such as California and Australia.

As the solar sector ventures into new territory with much larger power systems, Lilienthal said the accelerating deployment necessitates software that can model “complex variables in front-of-the-meter generation”. Homer Energy’s latest product models time of delivery power purchase agreements, energy shifting arbitrage in the wholesale market and capacity reserve markets, and can also show information such as optimal dispatch for BESS.

Lilienthal said optimising software such as this is “the key to meeting the increasing need for flexible energy resources.

“We’re pleased to provide a modelling and analysis service which can help give developers confidence that their solar and wind plus storage systems will meet financial requirements and provide a stable and greener power supply.”

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
asset intelligence software, hybrid projects, project development, pv optimizer, software platform, solar plus storage, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Charting solar’s central role in California’s transition to 100% clean electricity

March 17, 2021
California’s path to a carbon-free electricity will require record-breaking solar deployment for the next 25 years. But as solar installs stay above track, what else is needed for California to reach its zero carbon goal? A new joint report has the answers.

FPL files four-year rate proposal enabling 894MW of solar development

March 15, 2021
US utility Florida Power & Light (FPL) has filed a four-year rate plan that could see 894MW of solar PV systems added to the grid.

Powertis breaks ground on two solar parks in Brazil totalling 225MW

March 15, 2021
Powertis has started construction work on two PV plants in Brazil that each have a capacity of 112.5MWp and are the Spanish developer’s first solar plants in the South American country.

Total inks PPA with Orange to enable development of 80MW of French solar

March 10, 2021
Total has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with telecoms operator Orange that will allow for the development for 12 solar projects in France.

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Heterojunction prepares to replace p-mono PERC as mainstream PV offering from 2023

Editors' Blog

Raw material shortages causing solar module bidding prices to rise in China

News

RWE makes floating solar debut with 6.1MWp project in the Netherlands

News

Solar module prices increasing in China as short-term hikes expected to extend overseas

Editors' Blog, Features

Array Technologies increased revenue 35% to US$872.7 million in 2020

News

Upcoming Events

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM (CET)

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 PM (CET)
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021
Get 50% off!
Subscribe before 5th of April 2021!
View Offer
Hide Offer