Hoymiles launches next generation of microinverters for use in domestic mini-PV

Hoymiles’ latest microinverters cover power options from 600W to 1kW. Credit: Hoymiles

Chinese electronics developer Hoymiles has unveiled its latest microinverter series, the HMS-1000W. Announced at the Intersolar Europe event in Germany, and designed for use in miniature PV systems such as balcony solar, products in the series feature an industry-grade Wi-Fi module, which enables the converter to connect to nearby devices and record data remotely.

Market & applications

The microinverters function to convert the energy generated from solar modules from direct to alternating current for use in homes, and the devices’ small size makes them ideal for use in residential environments, such as rooftop and balcony solar where space is limited.

Industry challenges

As residential solar power generation becomes more common, the infrastructure necessary to support this sector will need to be more resilient. The HMS-1000W microinverters can endure temperatures of up to 105 degrees Celsius, and have received an IP67 rating from the International Electrotechnical Commission for their resilience against water and dust.

Technical solution

The microinverters themselves can connect to systems with a capacity of between 600W and 1kW, and as each has two input channels, they can each be connected to two PV modules. The series is Hoymiles’ latest microinverter to be released in Europe, and measures just 261mm by 180mm by 31mm.

Unique features & benefits

The devices make the most of the maximum power point tracking algorithm to determine how and when modules are producing the most power, enabling users to maximise their power yield and reduce the time necessary to recoup installation costs. The microinverters can also be connected to Hoymiles’ HMS Field Connector and Plug and Play Cable, to connect directly to plug sockets.

Availability

Following Hoymiles’ announcement of the microinverters at Intersolar, the devices are now available in Europe.