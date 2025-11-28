Subscribe To Premium
Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
November 28, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

Huasun launches new heterojunction module with 2,000V system voltage
The Himalaya 760 HV HJT solar module has an efficiency of 24.5%. Image: Huasun.

Chinese module manufacturer Huasun Energy has launched a new heterojunction module with a 760W output, a 2,000V system voltage and 24.5% module efficiency.

The Himalaya 760 HV HJT solar PV module is designed for large-scale utility and desert-based projects, with the 760W output enabling higher output and high-voltage operation to maximise project economics, according to the company.

According to Huasun, the increase in system voltage from 1,500V to 2,000V allows for a reduced balance of system cost by nearly RMB0.1157/W (US$0.0163/W), cuts foundation pile demand by more than 5,000 units and significantly improves land-use efficiency. These results were achieved through a simulated 100MVA utility project in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

Moreover, the new PV module also integrates other design upgrades, including a 132 half-cell dual-string architecture, large-size silicon wafers, negative spacing design and high screen coverage. With an active area ratio of 95.8%, the module achieves an approximate 20W power gain and a 0.66% efficiency improvement.

With the increase in voltage, the module adopts a butyl edge-sealing process for enhanced insulation without sacrificing efficiency, in order to ensure safety under ultra-high-voltage operation.

“760W is not an endpoint, but a new starting point,” Xu Xiaohua, chairman at Huasun, said. “This platform will continue evolving toward higher power, higher efficiency, and higher value for the global clean energy transition.”

The new solar PV module is fully compatible with existing high-efficiency production lines and only requires minor equipment adjustments for rapid and stable mass production, said the company.

2,000V system as the new standard

This year has been a year of change in terms of voltage system standards for the solar industry, with many companies – from module manufacturers to tracker and inverter suppliers – launching products with 2,000V, such as Huasun’s new module.

A move to 2,000V solar systems that has also been embraced by tracker companies in the past few months, such as with Array Technologies and FTC Solar, as well as NextPower (formerly known as Nextracker), with their new electrical balance of systems (eBOS) trunk connector.

This move from 1,500V (which was the standard up until this year) to 2,000V will allow for improving the efficiency of the system but also reduce the costs of a project, as Brian Nelson, renewables segment leader at engineering firm ABB, explained to PV Tech Premium earlier this year (subscription required).

The leap to 2,000V has also been covered on the latest edition of our journal, PV Tech Power, with a focus on the impact for utility-scale solar projects.

2000v, china, heterojunction, huasun, pv modules, utility-scale solar

