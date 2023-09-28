Iberdrola completes first hybrid solar-wind project in Spain

Iberdrola invested €40 million (US$42 million) in the execution of the project that optimises the use of the grid and minimises the environmental impact of the land where the projects are built.

The utility aims to continue investing in hybrid projects in the coming years in Spain.

Moreover, in the region of Burgos, Iberdrola has started construction of two solar PV projects with a cumulative capacity of 400MW, and has already completed a 50MW project last year and started the commissioning process of another 50MW project in Salamanca.

Spain remains one of the main markets for the utility, where it will invest in 1.3GW of renewables – of which 80% from solar PV – with the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund.

It has also secured a €1 billion financing agreement with the European Investment Bank earlier this year to deploy more than 2.2GW of solar PV and wind farms in Spain, Portugal and Germany.

Globally the Spanish utility has installed more than 4.5GW of solar PV capacity across the markets it operates, in April 2023, of which 2.2GW from Spain alone.