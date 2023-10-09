News

Iberdrola, Exiom receive first machinery shipment to 500MW TOPCon module assembly plant in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Modules, Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Focused in a first phase on solar panels with the possibility of extending the collaboration between Iberdrola and Exiom to other components of the solar PV value chain. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish utility Iberdrola and Spanish solar PV manufacturer Exiom have received the first equipment for the production of solar PV modules in Spain.

Revealed earlier in the year, both Spanish companies are building a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in the Spanish province of Asturias with an annual nameplate capacity of 500MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This is the first batch of specialised machinery that the companies have received at the plant which consists mainly of laminating machines.

Refurbishment work of the infrastructure is also underway at the plant in order to adapt the former steel industry facilities to a module production line.

The construction of a module assembly plant in Spain responds to the interest of both companies to achieve competitive manufacturing in Europe, while responding to the European Union’s industrialisation of the energy transition as shown earlier this year with the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

Focused on a module assembly line first, both companies do not disregard the possibility of extending the collaboration to other components of the solar PV value chain.

Outside of Spain, Exiom has two module assembly lines in China with a combined annual nameplate capacity of 1GW.

How to navigate the N-type era with Trina Solar’s Vertex PV modules

10 October 2023
In this PV Tech Webinar, Trina Solar’s product expert will share detailed information of the mass production of 700W+ Vertex N modules and how they are leading in the N era of solar energy. We will also be joined by experts from TÜV Rheinland – providing an analysis of N-type module power calibration – and PVEL, taking the audience through the reliability analysis of Trina Solar’s N-type modules.

The changing landscape of solar module supply to Europe

25 October 2023
This webinar will examine PV module supply to Europe, reflecting on how it has evolved over the years and identifying the current trends in pricing, technology and product availability. PV module performance is going through a key technology change from p-type mono PERC to n-type variants, in particular TOPCon and heterojunction variants. Understanding which module suppliers are going to be key to European deployment growth in 2024 and 2025 – and what technologies they plan to offer - are the main questions to understand today. Speakers: Finlay Colville, PV Tech Insan Boy, Seraphim

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
domestic manufacturing, exiom, iberdrola, manufacturing equipment, module manufacturing, spain, topcon

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023