Iberdrola, Exiom receive first machinery shipment to 500MW TOPCon module assembly plant in Spain

Spanish utility Iberdrola and Spanish solar PV manufacturer Exiom have received the first equipment for the production of solar PV modules in Spain.
Revealed earlier in the year, both Spanish companies are building a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module assembly plant in the Spanish province of Asturias with an annual nameplate capacity of 500MW.
This is the first batch of specialised machinery that the companies have received at the plant which consists mainly of laminating machines.
Refurbishment work of the infrastructure is also underway at the plant in order to adapt the former steel industry facilities to a module production line.
The construction of a module assembly plant in Spain responds to the interest of both companies to achieve competitive manufacturing in Europe, while responding to the European Union’s industrialisation of the energy transition as shown earlier this year with the Green Deal Industrial Plan.
Focused on a module assembly line first, both companies do not disregard the possibility of extending the collaboration to other components of the solar PV value chain.
Outside of Spain, Exiom has two module assembly lines in China with a combined annual nameplate capacity of 1GW.