Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola posts €3.5 billion profits in H1 ’25, expands investment in networks

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Grids, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola posts €3.5 billion profits in H1 ’25, expands investment in networks

News

Spanish Congress rejects blackout grid reform decree

News

China adds 14.36GW solar PV in June, down 85% month-on-month

News

Western Australia increases investment in electricity transmission project to AU$1.6 billion

News

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

Acciona Energía brings online 162MW biggest solar plant in the Caribbean

News

Scatec awarded 846MW solar PV in South Africa tender

News

‘Reciprocal’ tariffs negatively impacted Enphase Q2 gross margins

News

How can Africa make off-grid electrification affordable?

News, Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Tariffs could reduce PV, BESS installations by 10% in US and EU

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The utility’s investments grew to €5.662 billion (US$6.654 billion). Image: Iberdrola

Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has recorded over €3.5 billion (US$4.1 billion) in net profits in the first half of 2025 as it continues to expand investments in grid networks and high-value markets.

Iberdrola’s net profits reached €3.6 billion (US$4.2 billion) in the first six months of 2025, and EBITDA reached €8.3 billion (US$9.7 billion), a 5% increase.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The utility’s investments grew to €5.6 billion (US$6.6 billion), a 7% increase on the first half of 2024. Over the last year, the utility said it has invested a “record” €17.3 billion (US$20.3 billion) in its businesses. Iberdrola’s total asset balance fell by around €700 million between December 2024 and July 2025.

Debt fell by €3 billion in the first half of 2025, to around €52 billion. The Qatar Investment Authority and US asset owner BlackRock are the leading shareholders in Iberdrola.

Renewables account for the majority of the utility’s generation and installed capacity; 45GW of the total 57GW. Solar PV and energy storage capacity grew faster in the last year than any other technologies, increasing by 20% and 58%, respectively.

Network investments

Iberdrola is strategically focusing its investments in networks and grid infrastructure through 2026. It said it intends to invest €41 billion by 2026, 60% of which will be into networks.

In its 2024-2026 strategic plan, the utility said networks are the “enabler of the energy transition” and outlined the need for investment parity between new renewables capacity and new grid networks, with a 25% increase in network investment for advanced economies. It would seem that network investment is also very profitable.

This strategy is playing out. Iberdrola’s investment in networks grew twice as fast as its overall investments in H1 2025, and it forecasts that its network investment will reach €55 billion in the next six years, a 75% increase.

75% of its network asset base will be in the US and UK. Over 60% of its total investments in the first half of 2025 were in the two countries.

Alongside network investments, Iberdrola is focusing on regulated businesses and expanding “selective” investments in renewables. 40% of its €2.1 billion investments in renewables so far this year have been for offshore wind in the UK and US.

The utility also announced a €5 billion capital raise, which it said would “accelerate the company’s strategy of growth in networks in countries with stable, predictable and incentivising frameworks and with an A-rating, like the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Looking forward, Iberdrola expects a double-digit profit increase in 2025 and a 10% increase in regulated network assets. It expects its network asset base to “exceed €90 billion” by 2031.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
finance, financial results, grid infrastructure, iberdrola, network, solar pv, uk, us

Read Next

A China Energy Engineering Corporation project.

China adds 14.36GW solar PV in June, down 85% month-on-month

July 24, 2025
China has installed 14.36GW of solar PV in June 2025, down 85% from the previous month and also decreasing 38% from the same period in 2024.
The portfolio includes 22 net energy metered (NEM) solar energy projects totalling more than 70MW in Pennsylvania. Image: Engie.

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

July 23, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has acquired a portfolio of multiple solar projects from solar energy developer Prospect14.
The company is expected to reach financial close in 2026, with construction beginning shortly after. Image: Scatec.

Scatec awarded 846MW solar PV in South Africa tender

July 23, 2025
Norwegian IPP Scatec has been selected for an 846MW solar cluster in the latest REIPPPP tender from South Africa.
Enphase_Inverter_Piclow

‘Reciprocal’ tariffs negatively impacted Enphase Q2 gross margins

July 23, 2025
US-based microinverter manufacturer Enphase Energy saw a decline of two percentage points in its gross margin for Q2 2025 due to Donald Trump's “reciprocal” tariffs regime.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Tariffs could reduce PV, BESS installations by 10% in US and EU

July 23, 2025
A rise in global tariffs could impact solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) installations in the US and EU by up to 10% by 2035.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia’s Tindo Solar partners with UNSW to advance TOPCon solar cell performance

July 23, 2025
Australian solar PV module manufacturer Tindo Solar has partnered with UNSW to advance tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

Australia’s Tindo Solar partners with UNSW to advance TOPCon solar cell performance

News

California AB 942 removes controversial residential PV policy

News

Corning acquires JA Solar 2GW US module assembly plant

News

Indian PV companies among targets of new AD/CVD petition launched in US

News

Statkraft’s electricity generation and earnings fall quarter-on-quarter

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.