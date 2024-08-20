Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Iberdrola secures grid access for 100MW solar PV plant in Spain

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

Iberdrola secures grid access for 100MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Engie reaches financial close for 250MW solar project in Victoria, Australia

News

BloombergNEF: Australia needs 290GW solar PV and wind by 2050 for net zero

News

Origin Energy cancels 204MW of solar PV projects in Australia due to ‘unfavourable conditions’

News

Price of high-purity quartz sand plummets from CNY415,000/ton to CNY75,000/ton since January

Features, Editors' Blog

National Renewable Solutions breaks ground on 140MW solar-plus-storage plant on tribal land in New Mexico

News

AEMO calls for upgrades to Australian grids in latest engineering reports

News

Silicon Ranch brings 58MW Alberta PV project online, powers Shell refinery

News

1,200MWh solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, granted IPC apporval

News

Fortescue begins construction of green metals production facility aided by solar PV in Western Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Once operational, the 100MW plant is expected to be the largest solar PV project in the Basque country, Spain. Credit: Iberdrola.

Spanish utility Iberdrola has secured grid access for a 100MW solar PV plant in the Basque country, Spain.

The Ekienea project is a private-public collaboration between local utility the Basque Energy Agency (EVE), the regional council of Alava and the Mondragon Group, a Basque cooperative of companies.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Announced in 2020, the project required an investment of €70 million (US$78 million) and is the largest solar farm in the northern Spanish region. When presented four years ago, the project was expected to be up and running in 2023.

It is built near the Ekian 24MW solar PV plant that has been operational since 2020. The Ekienea project extends over 200 hectares, although only half of the space will be occupied by the solar PV plant, with the other half used for environmental compensation and the preservation of forest areas.

With the near powering of its Ekienea solar PV plant in the Basque country, the Spanish utility continues to expand its solar portfolio in its home country. Iberdrola has over 4GW of installed PV in Spain, which nearly doubled in the last twelve months up to March 2024.

At the beginning of the year the Spanish utility inked a financing partnership with the sovereign wealth fund of Norway to develop 1.3GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal. This is on top of Iberdrola’s new plan to invest €15.5 billion (US$17.2 billion) in renewables by 2026 and commission 6GW of solar PV and onshore wind by 2027.

As the company continues to increase its installed capacity, it also keeps securing power purchase agreements (PPAs) for several of its solar PV plants across Spain, including deals with fast food chain Burger King and Spanish retailer Alcampo.

Moreover, in the US the utility fully acquired its subsidiary, Avangrid, in May this year for a total of €2.3 billion (US$2.5 billion). Iberdrola acquired the 18.4% minority stake that it did not already hold in Avangrid for €32.36 (US$35.75) per share, according to its filing with the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

UPCOMING EVENT

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

21 August 2024
5pm BST
FREE WEBINAR -This webinar will feature the perspectives and views of PV Tech’s Head of Research, Dr. Finlay Colville, on how the U.S. PV manufacturing landscape is changing today and when we might expect additions to encompass cells and wafers. This will be followed by a PV Tech special – a look inside one of the first new PV module fabs built in the U.S. this year; SEG Solar’s new site in Texas. Join Jim Wood, CEO at SEG Solar, as he walks around the new factory showing key features and explaining the rational for SEG Solar in making this investment into U.S. PV manufacturing in 2024.
More Info
basque country, grid connection, iberdrola, spain, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The company is also developing a 145MWp solar project in the country. Image: Nexif Ratch Energy.

74MWp solar PV project in the Philippines begins operations

August 15, 2024
Singaporean renewables energy company Nexif Ratch Energy (NRE) has confirmed the start of commercial operations at a 74MWp solar PV project in Camarines Sur, South Luzon, the Philippines.
A Vikram Solar project.

India adds 12.2GW of solar capacity in H1 2024, exceeds 2023 renewable power installation total

August 13, 2024
India added around 12.2GW of new solar capacity in the first half of the year, according to figures from JMK Research.
A NextEnergy Capital project in the UK.

NextEnergy Capital fund acquires 248MW Spanish solar portfolio

August 13, 2024
NextPower V ESG (NPV ESG), an international fund operated by NextEnergy Capital (NEC), has acquired a 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio.
SMA Solar factory in Germany.

SMA Solar reports ‘solid’ H1 2024 results, led by Americas and utility-scale businesses

August 13, 2024
SMA Solar has published its latest financial results, reporting sales of €759.3 million (US$829.4 million) in the first half of the year.
Image: CEFC

Solar makes record contribution to NEM in winter 2024 amid lower electricity demand

August 13, 2024
AEMO has confirmed that demand in South Australia and Victoria hit a historic low, as solar PV achieves winter record levels on NEM and SWIS.
A Zelestra solar project.

GPI and Zelestra sign PPA for 83MW solar portfolio

August 12, 2024
Graphic Packaging International (GPI) will acquire electricity from an 83MW solar portfolio operated by Zelestra.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

National Renewable Solutions breaks ground on 140MW solar-plus-storage plant on tribal land in New Mexico

News

1,200MWh solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia, granted IPC apporval

News

Birch Creek finances and commissions 42MW PV project in Missouri

News

Fortescue begins construction of green metals production facility aided by solar PV in Western Australia

News

AEMO calls for upgrades to Australian grids in latest engineering reports

News

Silicon Ranch brings 58MW Alberta PV project online, powers Shell refinery

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
© Solar Media Limited 2024