News

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Portugal floating solar auction closes with record negative price, awards 183MW

LONGi warns of profit hit after Yunnan province rows back on power price deal

Ikea owner Ingka invests US$370.8m in 440MW of European solar

Nearly all US solar companies expecting 'severe or devastating impact' of anti-circumvention investigation

Grenergy eyeing 1GW Colombian solar pipeline following bond issue

Renewables ready to 'turn marathon into a sprint' as IPCC report calls for acceleration

Risen Energy launches new HJT, BIPV modules, touts carbon-reduction progress

Tata Power commissions 160MW Rajasthan solar project, continues deployment in key Indian states

AEP Energy Partners seeks renewables PPAs in PJM region

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

Ingka Group owns and manages 547 wind turbines in 14 countries, 10 solar parks and almost one million solar panels on the roofs of IKEA stores and warehouses. Image: Ingka Group.

IKEA owner Ingka Group has invested €340 million (US$370.84 million) in 440MW of solar PV projects in Germany and Spain, to be built by developer Enerparc.

Through its investment division, Ingka Investments, it has acquired four solar PV park projects in Germany with a generation capacity of 300MW, while the remaining 140MW in Spain is split across five different projects, three of which are located near Valencia.

The projects are set to start construction by the end of this year.

The solar PV acquisitions in both countries will allow all IKEA stores and warehouses in Germany and Spain to be powered by renewable energy, according to the company.

Krister Mattsson, managing director at Ingka Investments, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this important initiative to enable renewable electricity consumption in Germany and Spain, which is another step in accelerating our energy production in Europe and North America.”

The company’s portfolio counts at the moment 547 wind turbines in 14 countries, 10 utility-scale solar parks and almost 1 million solar panels installed on rooftops of IKEA stores and warehouses, with a total annual production of more than 4TWh.

The investment arm of the group has so far invested more than €2.7 billion in renewable projects, with a total investment of €6.5 billion, which it increased last year by €4 billion, to help reduce IKEA’s greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain as it is committed to phase out of fossil fuels by 2030.

Last year, IKEA teamed up with the Rockefeller Foundation to create a US$1 billion initiative for investments in distributed renewable energy.

