News

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

IKEA owner Ingka Group to invest €4bn in solar and wind projects

News

LONGi sets industry record of 24.53GW of solar module shipments in 2020

News

Fraunhofer ISE supporting 5GW integrated PV manufacturing plant in Spain

News

‘Enormous potential’ for wind-solar hybrid power in India

News

Canadian Solar to launch heterojunction modules in 2021

News

CleanCapital secures US$300 million funding to grow distributed solar portfolio

News

Total Eren, Province Resources partner for 8GW Australian green hydrogen project

News

US tracker provider FTC Solar becomes latest to eye IPO, bids to raise up to US$423m

News

Amazon invests in nine renewables projects, including company’s first solar-storage facility

News

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

Features, Interviews
Ingka owns and manages ten PV projects in 15 countries. Image: Ingka Group.

Ingka Group, a retailer that runs the majority of IKEA stores, has allocated an additional €4 billion (US$4.8 billion) to invest in solar and wind plants.

Having already invested €2.5 billion in the past ten years on clean energy projects, Ingka said the latest announcement marks the next step towards 100% renewable energy across the firm’s value chain.

The company now owns and manages ten PV projects in 15 countries as well as 547 wind turbines and 935,000 solar panels on the roofs of IKEA stores and warehouses, bringing its total installed renewable energy power to more than 1.7GW.

The announcement comes a week after Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, said it will acquire a 49% stake in eight solar projects in Russia with a total capacity of 160MW that will provide enough electricity to power all 17 IKEA stores in the country. According to Ingka, the transaction marks the first large-scale foreign investment into renewable energy in Russia by a non-utility company.

Ingka Investments last year completed an acquisition of a 49% interest in two PV plants in Utah and Texas that have a combined capacity of 403MW. The deal was the company’s first investment in utility-scale solar.

Using renewable energy across the company’s operations is a significant part of delivering on its commitment to the Paris Agreement, said Pia Heidenmark Cook, Ingka Group chief sustainability officer. “We have already come a long way, and in this critical decade we need to come together to accelerate a just transition to a society powered by renewable energy,” she added.

Amid surging stakeholder interest in corporate sustainability and increased access to renewables globally, a recent BloombergNEF report found that that corporations purchased a record of 23.7GW of clean energy in 2020, with the US once again the largest market.

The research organisation found that Amazon was the leading buyer clean energy in 2020, announcing 35 clean energy power purchase agreements totalling 5.1GW. It was followed by French oil major Total, which bought 3GW of solar power last year.

Amazon this week announced plans for nine new utility-scale solar and wind projects globally, including its first PV-plus-storage installation, which will be located in California. The company said these installations put it on track to powering all its business activities with renewables by 2025.

corporate offtaker, corporate ppa, ikea, ingka group, power purchase agreement, ppa, russia

