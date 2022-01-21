Solar Media
India could be at risk of supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment, Fitch warns

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania

India’s annual solar module manufacturing capacity was 8.8GW as of November. Image: ReNew Power.

India is at risk of a supply and demand mismatch for solar equipment if domestic PV manufacturers are unable to meet the quantity and quality required by project developers, Fitch Solutions has warned.

With new duties due to come into effect from 1 April 2022 and policies on solar equipment imports becoming stricter, domestic manufacturers will need to accelerate their manufacturing quantity and product quality, the consultancy said in a new report.

India removed its safeguard duty on solar cells and modules from markets including China and Malaysia last July, meaning the country currently has no tax duties on solar equipment. However, this will change in April, when a basic customs duty of 25% for solar cells and 40% for modules will be introduced, providing a boost for domestic manufacturers.

“While this is largely a positive step to spur the development of solar manufacturing capabilities in India, the market might not be ready for such an aggressive push yet,” Fitch said.

The consultancy said it believes that the government’s upcoming tax duties and ban on imports of certain solar equipment will be met with more opposition as domestic manufacturing “will not be ready for an aggressive push”.

Solar deployment in India has been historically dependent on solar imports from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which have all had duties imposed on their module and cell imports in recent years. Despite these taxes, project developers have continued to choose the imported equipment “due to a belief that imported panels are better in quality”, Fitch said.

Last year India imported more than 80% of its solar cells (unassembled) from China, amounting to around 604 million units. It remains to be seen whether domestic manufacturers can match this amount, according to Fitch.

As of November, India’s annual module manufacturing capacity was 8.8GW, while cell manufacturing capacity stood at 2.5GW.

As part of efforts to boost reduce the country’s reliance on foreign PV equipment imports, the government is carrying out a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to support companies that set up integrated solar manufacturing plants.

Having been heavily oversubscribed – 18 bidders submitted 54.8GW of applications – the PLI programme is set to be expanded, with a petition to sanction additional funds approved in principle by the government, minister of new and renewable energy, RK Singh, said in November.

Despite a potential lack of domestic manufacturing capacity, Fitch said the upcoming import duties will reduce India’s vulnerability to supply chain disruptions and subsequent project delays. Additionally, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is said to have set in place quality assurance processes for solar manufacturing to ensure that domestic solar panels meet quality standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

In terms of solar deployment, Fitch said the market has been boosted by favourable responses to recent tenders and strong interest from project developers, with the consultancy forecasting solar power capacity to increase by an annual average of 11% from 59GW in 2022 to 140GW in 2031.

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

26 January 2022
Join this free webinar for our analysis of the growth of N-Type technology including; new capacity expansions and production output. We'll also be looking at the global manufacturing footprint with forecasts on how much product will be made outside of China this year and which companies are driving technology change across the crystalline silicon value chain.
European Commission launches consultation ahead of solar strategy reveal

January 21, 2022
The European Commission has launched a public consultation on solar energy on the continent as it continues preparations to publish its solar strategy later this year.
Greek solar market ‘about to take off’

January 21, 2022
Greece is on track to accelerate solar deployment in the coming years, with the sector boosted by rising demand for renewable offtake agreements from corporations and clean energy policies from the EU, according to the general manager of Greek industrial group Mytilineos’s renewables business.

Mississippi updates PV net metering rules in boost for low-income households

January 20, 2022
Mississippi authorities have expanded the state’s net metering programme to improve total compensation rates for solar customers and prioritise the adoption of distributed PV for low- to moderate-income (LMI) households.

Biden set to break up BBB but poised to prioritise clean energy parts of bill

January 20, 2022
President Joe Biden believes he can win support for the energy and environmental initiatives included in his Build Back Better (BBB) Act, saying he is confident of getting “big chunks” of the US$1.75 billion legislation signed into law.
Eco Energy World targeting ‘aggressive’ growth strategy and cheaper EPC costs in US market

January 18, 2022
Solar project developer Eco Energy World is aiming to “aggressively” grow its US PV pipeline after formally entering the market last week and intends to replicate the cheaper engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) costs it sees in Europe in the country. PV Tech Premium speaks to CEO Svante Kumlin to find out more.

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

January 16, 2022
The US Government has appealed against the reinstatement of an exemption from Section 201 tariffs for bifacial modules.

The Landscape for PV Technology in 2022

January 26, 2022
Energy Storage Summit 2022

February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
