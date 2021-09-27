Solar Media
News

India’s PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India's PLI solar manufacturing scheme receives 55GW of bids

News

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

News

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

California’s US$15bn climate action package signed but spending on energy deferred until 2022

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

GreenPowerMonitor acquires Alteso’s solar analytics tech platform

News

Multi-gigawatt Australian solar-storage Sun Cable project clears further hurdle

News

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews
First Solar is said to be one of only two international applicants for the PLI programme. Image: First Solar.

A new support scheme from India’s government to boost the domestic manufacture of PV modules has seen 18 bidders submit 54.8GW of applications, according to consultancy JMK Research & Analytics.

The “overwhelming response” to the production-linked incentive (PLI) programme, which aims to support the addition of 10GW of integrated solar PV manufacturing plants, has seen companies such as ReNew Power, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power Solar and Waaree Energies place bids. In total, 19GW of bids were submitted for polysilicon manufacture, 32GW for wafer and 54.8GW for cells and modules.

JMK said the bidders have been assigned marks based on selection criteria from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), with Reliance New Energy, Adani Infrastructure, Jindal India Solar and Shirdi Sai Electricals scoring maximum marks.

Given Reliance’s US$10.1 billion clean energy plan and a recent announcement from Adani to invest US$20 billion in renewables over the next ten years, JMK said “it is highly likely” these two companies will be the main PLI beneficiaries.

PLI recipiencts will be required to set up a plant with a minimum capacity of 1GW, while the maximum capacity that can be awarded to one company is 50% of their bid capacity or 2GW, whichever is less, according to guidelines from India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) published in April.

Approved last year, the PLI scheme will see INR45 billion (US$603 million) allocated over five years to back the domestic development of high-efficiency PV modules as part of government efforts to reduce the reliance on imported PV equipment. As of May 2021, India’s domestic manufacturing sector has annual capacities of around 2.5GW for cells and 9GW – 10GW for modules.

JMK said that although the PLI selection will lead to only three of four beneficiaries, it expects that the remaining applicants will still go ahead with their plans to set up manufacturing plants in India.

Of the 18 bidders, nine have no prior solar manufacturing experience, JMK said, with First Solar and CubicPV the only two international applicants.

First Solar revealed plans in July to construct a 3.3GWdc module assembly plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The US company’s CEO, Mark Widmar, last week met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss its interest in setting up manufacturing plants through the PLI scheme.

Other manufacturers that have recently expanded their presence in India include Vikram Solar, which opened a 1.3GW module plant in July, while Asahi India Glass and Vikasha Group announced a joint venture to set up a solar glass manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

adani, first solar, india, jmk research, module manufacturing, module production, PLI, production-linked incentive, Reliance Industries

PV Tech Premium

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

September 23, 2021
Backed by a new heterojunction module factory in Florida and the expansion of its production plant in Minnesota, solar manufacturer Heliene is looking to take advantage of US policy support to meet increasing demand for American-made PV equipment. Jules Scully discusses the company’s growth plans with CEO Martin Pochtaruk.

Tata Power to set up 250MW solar project in India

September 20, 2021
A subsidiary of Indian utility Tata Power has received a letter of intent to set up a 250MW grid-connected solar project in the state of Maharashtra.

Silfab Solar secures investment to support US module manufacturing expansion

September 16, 2021
North American module manufacturer Silfab Solar has received an investment led by private equity firm ARC Financial Corp to help scale up its US PV production footprint.

Seraphim breaks ground on new phases of 10GW module manufacturing plant

September 15, 2021
Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has started construction on new phases of its 10GW module manufacturing facility in Jinzhai, China.

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

September 15, 2021
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ manufacturer JinkoSolar has said it is addressing the reliability of shipments to the US market, while also upgrading its module capacity forecast for this year and teasing an expansion of n-type cell capacity.

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

September 13, 2021
The Indian state of Tamil Nadu is planning to develop 4GW of additional solar projects as well as new battery energy storage systems, according to local media.

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer Sol Alliance

News

Spanish windfall profit tax slammed as warnings over investor confidence grow

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

Thailand’s ‘largest’ floating solar project comes online

News

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

Efficiency limits for PERC, TOPCon, HJT and IBC cell production

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
