Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
News
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

New Premier Energies solar cell and module plant to produce large-area products

News

Hamburg operator Blue Elephant enters ‘promising’ Greek solar market

News

Tech giants dominate as REBA unveils Top 10 US corporate renewables buyers

News

First Solar continues US asset sell-off as Arizona portfolio changes hands

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Adani.

India’s renewables sector will need to garner investments of around US$500 billion in order to meet its target of 450GW of clean energy capacity by the end of the decade.

That’s according to a new report from the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, which claims that US$300 billion would need to be set aside for wind and solar project development, US$50 billion on grid stabilising technologies such as battery energy storage, and US$150 billion on transmission and distribution initiatives.

Private equity groups, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, oil and gas majors, development banks, India’s state-owned entities and energy industry leaders could all play a “critical role in delivering on India’s renewable energy growth” according to the report, which outlined the fast-growing pool of capital that is going towards independent power producers (IPPs) in the country and what it “needs to fund its ambitious energy targets”.

A number of leading figures in the power sector have opted to invest in Indian projects in the past year. Energy giant Total kicked off 2021 by acquiring a 20% stake in Indian PV developer Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), while the Indian government agreed to a financing package in November that includes INR45 billion (US$618 million) of investment over five years to support the domestic development of high-efficiency PV modules. Sovereign wealth funds and energy companies such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Masdar Clean Energy, Singapore’s GIG and Qatar Investment Authority have also shown interest in the country’s renewables sector by investing in local IPPs

Tim Buckley, IEEFA’s director of energy finance studies in South Asia, said that potential investors are “primed to deploy a wall of capital that India needs to fund its ambitious renewable energy targets,” adding that the solar sector’s ongoing expansion, lower solar tariffs and low interest rates “sends a strong signal to global investors about the vast scale of potential investment available in Indian renewable energy projects”. India recorded a new record low solar tariff of INR1.99/kWh (US$0.027/kWh) last December, an 18% decline year-on-year. The report also noted that solar module costs have fallen 20% year-on-year in the country.

The report comes on the back of a surge in deployments across the country as it transitions away from fossil fuels and recovers from COVID-19 disruptions. Roughly  500MW of solar capacity was installed in India last December, according to JMK Research & Analytics, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country’s renewables capacity is expected to reach 220GW by 2022exceeding its original 175GW target.

However, there is some dispute over India’s funding requirements in order to meet its renewables target. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said the country’s clean energy sector may need US$1.4 trillion in additional investments to ensure sustainable growth.

Saurabh Trivedi, co-author of IEEFA’s report, argued that India’s IPPs cannot rely on attracting investment for new projects alone, and should also try to recycle existing capital. India’s renewables infrastructure, he says, has seen “significant” consolidation and green bond issuances, which has “helped to unlock and recycle the existing capital”, and enabling developers to take on larger tenders.

green bonds, green finance, india solar, infrastructure investor, pension funds, solar finance, sovereign wealth fund, total eren, wealth funds

Read Next

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

February 10, 2021
Australian investment group Macquarie has exceeded its latest wind and solar project fundraising target by €600 million (US$727.44 million).

IEA: India’s solar power generation could rival coal by 2040

February 9, 2021
India’s solar energy output could rival coal-fired power in 20 years, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Q&A: Gransolar Group’s Ivan Higueras on the changing nature of solar development and PV-plus-storage potential

February 1, 2021
Ahead of the Solar Finance and Investment Europe conference this week, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media, Gransolar Group managing partner and co-founder Ivan Higueras spoke to PV Tech about how utility-scale solar development has changed in recent years and the prominent role vanadium redox flow batteries could play in the future.

EDF and Total JV secures US$165m for 450MWp Indian solar park

January 28, 2021
Eden Renewables secures US$165 million to finance a 450MWp solar project in India.

Residential solar lender Sunlight Financial to go public following SPAC deal

January 26, 2021
Residential solar loan provider to list on New York Stock Exchange in deal valued at US$1.3 billion.

Plans progress for 600MW floating solar project in India, energisation expected by 2023

January 6, 2021
An initial feasibility study into a 600MW floating solar plant in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has concluded, with the plant expected to begin power generation by 2022 or 2023.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India needs US$500bn investment to reach 2030 targets

News

Appalachian Power issues RFP for 300MW of solar and wind

News

Octopus offloads Italian solar to A2A in US$248m deal

News

Mytilineos acquires 1.48GW Greek PV portfolio and 25 battery storage projects

News

REC Group CEO Steve O’Neil leaving company end of February

News

International Solar Alliance appoints new director general

News

Upcoming Events

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

Understanding 190 GW supply in 2021: Which PV technologies & companies will emerge as market leaders?

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 25, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021