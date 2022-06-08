Subscribe
India changes rules to allow greater access to clean energy via expedited approval process, fewer charges

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy
Southeast Asia

US DOE launches i2X initiative to solve the country’s grid connection problem

News

US solar installs tumble on AD/CVD investigation, supply chain issues

News

PV Tech Insights: The next steps for US solar after Biden’s tariff intervention

News

EDF and partners to research biodiversity benefits of utility-scale solar in UK

News

Short-term thinking in the solar industry risks slowing the energy transition

Features, Guest Blog

US developers welcome Biden’s action on solar imports but analysts still predicting lower 2022 deployment

Long Reads, News

Scatec signs PPAs for solar-plus-storage projects in South Africa

News

A very British solar renaissance

Featured Articles, Features

Solaria, Canadian Solar settle shingled PV patent dispute

News
India’s ministry of renewables energy said the rule changes will enable customers to demand access to clean power. Image: MNRE

India has relaxed its rules surrounding the purchase of renewable power, with commercial and industrial consumers allowed to purchase clean power on a voluntarily basis, while state distribution company (Discom) customers can demand to be supplied with renewable electricity.

Announced on 6 June, the Green Open Access Rules will see users wanting to use clean energy in their businesses and homes have quicker access and pay fewer surcharges.

The approval process – conducted through a national portal – must be granted within 15 days otherwise automatic approval is provided to consumers, who will also be provided with a green certificate.  

The rules have put a cap on the increasing of cross-subsidy surcharges as well as the removal of additional surcharges, which India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said would “incentivise consumers to go green but also address the issues that have hindered the growth of open access in India”.

“The tariff for the green energy shall be determined separately by the Appropriate Commission, which shall comprise of the average pooled power purchase cost of the renewable energy, cross-subsidy charges if any, and service charges covering the prudent cost of the distribution licensee for providing the green energy to the consumers,” the MNRE said in a press release.

The MNRE has also reduced the threshold for transactions from 1MW to 100kW, allowing smaller customers to benefit.

India has made a number of law changes recently to encourage the switch to renewable power and establish solid foundations for its energy transition, including ordering Discoms to honour the power purchase agreements (PPA) they signed with electricity producers and settle any debts within six weeks.

That said, the country’s solar sector is in a difficult place at the moment with module price inflation, manufacturing incentives and geopolitical events causing disruption to the industry, pushing up average tariffs and lowering returns on solar investments.

Additionally, India is set to fall well short of its 2022 solar target of 100GW of installed solar capacity due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

15 June 2022
Consumers are turning to residential renewables in significant numbers, driven by a desire to be environmentally conscious and a wave of high power prices. But turning green requires easy-to-use and, above all, safe technologies that meet expectations. Huawei is committed to building efficient, safe, reliable and grid-supporting smart PV plants that also provide smart services to consumers, and its Residential Solution has been tailored to meet consumer demand. This webinar will demonstrate the full suite of technologies offered within the Huawei Residential Solution, including a smart energy controller, smart AC charger, and AI-powered energy storage solution, and detail how it can place power back in the consumer’s hands.
commercial and industrial, discoms, green open access rules, india, mnre, open access, residential

