News

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Manufacturing, Modules
Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Indian companies commit to expanding manufacturing capacities, reducing import dependence

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Lightsource BP fires up Spanish plant, Risen to supply 480MW modules to US project

News

Biden strikes bipartisan infrastructure deal, but compromises made on clean energy

News

Masdar secures deal to develop at least 2GW of solar in Iraq

News

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

News

California PUC approves 11.5GW clean energy procurement but less enthusiastic on rooftop solar

News

India’s Reliance aims to enable at least 100GW of solar through new renewables push

News

The US solar WRO: Knowns and unknowns

Editors' Blog, Features

New-build solar cheaper still, but short-term blip could be felt in H2 2021 – BloombergNEF

News

FIMER launches two new utility-scale PV inverter platforms

News
Companies like Tata Power Solar have pledged to ramp up production of modules and cells. Image: Tata Power Solar.

Module and cell manufacturers in India will expand their production capabilities by 13.75GW for modules and 6.9GW for solar cells, according to research by JMK Research and Analytics.

Module manufacturers with more than 1GW of existing capacity have proposed a cumulative addition of 9GW, while cell manufacturers are pledging an additional 6.4GW.

At present, India has a total module and solar cell manufacturing capacity of about 16GW and 4GW, respectively.

According to media reports, most of these companies expect to complete the extensions in the next year to 18-months.

Two players have already made significant additions, with Tata Power Solar adding 230MW to its cell and 180MW to its module manufacturing, while Premier Energies has expanded its module capacity to 1.25GW from 500MW, and added 750MW of cell production capacity.

The government of India will introduce a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) in April next year on solar imports, and has established a Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for new manufacturing facilities to stimulate the country’s solar industry and reduce its dependence on foreign products.

Currently, around 80% of India’s local demand for solar modules is met through imports from other Asian countries such as China, Vietnam and Malaysia.

India has a target of adding 280GW of solar power installation by 2030.

bcd, cell manufacturing, india, module manufacturing, PLI

