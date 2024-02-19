Indian utility SJVN seeks 2GW of PV modules

A single bidder will be able to be allocated a maximum of 700MW capacity, with bidders required to have supplied 30MW or more module capacity in the last seven years.

The deadline for submitting bid applications has been set for 5 March 2024, with 11 March set for the submission of hard copies of the documents. Winning bidders will have 180 days to deliver the modules once the contract has been awarded.

More information regarding the tender can be read here.

With this latest tender, SJVN Green Energy continues to increase its procurement of solar modules to build projects across India, and most recently signed a supply agreement with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL SI for 550MW of PV modules. The modules will be used for two solar projects located in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This was not the first supply agreement inked by GCL SI this year, as early in January it had secured a 1.1GW PV module supply with NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPCREL), a subsidiary of Indian utility NTPC, the largest module supply for the utility with a single provider.