Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

Interviews, Features

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News

The cold, hard truth about soldering defects

Guest Blog, Features

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News

Australia: Bowen increases next CIS tenders to 10GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage

News

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

News

‘Significant uncertainties’ slashed US$7 billion from solar corporate finance in Q1-3 2024

News

New York hits 6GW of distributed solar, one year ahead of schedule

News

Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 400MW Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia. Image: Masdar

Indonesia’s Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) has noted that the country has passed 700MW of installed solar PV capacity but warns that this progress is “inadequate” to comply with the global climate target.

A recent report released by the think tank shows that Indonesia’s installed solar PV capacity reached 717.71MW in August 2024. Interestingly, the 145MW Cirata floating solar PV project, installed in November 2023, almost tripled on-grid solar PV capacity that year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The report also states that Indonesia has around 17GW of solar PV projects in its development pipeline. Indonesian state utility PLN will also develop around 3.2GW of solar PV by 2030.

Floating solar PV has emerged as one of the front-running technologies set to be deployed in Indonesia, recognised as the world’s largest archipelagic state. Due to a lack of transmission grids around some of these settlements, floating solar can power regions of the country via renewable energy.

Solar PV modules deployed on water can also be more efficient due to the effect in lowering temperatures. The shading from the panels can reduce water evaporation and preserve water for drinking or irrigation.

Image: IESR.

The Singapore opportunity

One of the major drivers for solar PV development in Indonesia is not only domestic decarbonisation but also the potentially lucrative opportunity to export green, renewable energy to the island city-state of Singapore.

For countries like Singapore, which have high energy demand but little land to accommodate renewable energy generation, getting energy across borders from places like Malaysia or Indonesia, which have ample land and solar resources, could be vital in decarbonisation and modernising the grid.

Because of this, Singapore has been working on establishing a number of power corridors with other countries, including the AAPowerLink project in Australia. The Australian project aims to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar PV capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage via a 4,300km subsea cable.

For Indonesia, the IESR states that Indonesian exports to Singapore will be worth a total of 3.4GW of capacity, which the think tanks estimate is around 7.56GW of solar PV power plant capacity.

Readers of PV Tech will be aware that Vena Energy and Shell Eastern Trading recently secured conditional approval from the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA) to export 400MW of solar PV from the Riau Islands in Indonesia to Singapore.

Utility-scale solar PV costs drop

Another key takeaway from the report is that utility-scale solar PV development costs have dropped by 19% in the last five years, primarily due to cheaper solar PV modules and soft cost reductions.

To promote the adoption of utility-scale solar, PLN has organised bundled procurement involving various types of power plants and has established strategic partnerships with its subsidiaries.

The IESR has identified a need for an additional 746MW of flexibility capacity to enhance rooftop solar PV adoption. This additional capacity will come from flexible power plant operations, particularly coal, and a significant rollout of energy storage systems.

Regarding financing for Indonesia’s solar PV pipeline, the report states that, to date, around US$112 million has been allocated to the development pipeline in 2024.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
indonesia, interconnection, pv modules, pv power plants, singapore, solar pv

Read Next

image-8
Sponsored

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

October 21, 2024
Sunman Energy's Thomas Bell discusses the potential for PV systems using glassless modules on non-load-bearing rooftops.
Image:Redeux

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

October 21, 2024
Two Kentucky electricity utilities will stall any solar PV capacity additions until 2035 unless solar "becomes more economically competitive".
SB Energy’s 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas. Image: SB Energy.

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

October 21, 2024
SB said the "Orion Solar Belt", located in Milam County, northwest of Houston, is expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit included under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Image: The Northern Territory government.

Australia: Bowen increases next CIS tenders to 10GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage

October 21, 2024
Australia’s energy minister Chris Bowen revealed today (21 October) that the federal government is seeking 10GW of capacity from energy storage, wind, and solar PV in the next Capital Investment Scheme (CIS) tender round.
A solar project in Germany.

‘Significant uncertainties’ slashed US$7 billion from solar corporate finance in Q1-3 2024

October 18, 2024
At the end of September, total global corporate funding for the sector stood at US$22.3 billion, down from US$28.9 billion at the same point in 2023.
A solar-plus-storage project.

Primergy bags further US$350 million for 408MW Texas solar project

October 18, 2024
US solar project developer Primergy Solar has closed US$350 million in tax equity financing for a 408MWac solar project in Hill County, Texas.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

Carbon named as challenger to JA Solar TOPCon patent

News

ARCO/Murray contracted for Boviet Solar’s 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant

News

‘Significant uncertainties’ slashed US$7 billion from solar corporate finance in Q1-3 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.