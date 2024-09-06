Subscribe To Premium
Singapore grants conditional approval to import 400MW of solar PV generation from Indonesia

By George Heynes
Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

Nevados launches all-terrain tracker to broaden usable land for solar

Texas outpaces California as US state with most utility-scale PV capacity

How coalition politics could affect Indian solar

Could California’s residential solar fortunes turn despite NEM 3.0?

PVEL, PI Berlin publish recommended pass/fail metrics for PV module testing

Iberdrola Australia breaks ground on 376MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

Moldova targets 30% renewable electricity consumption by 2030

Summit Ridge, Siemens sign inverter supply deal for US domestic content bonus

A Vena Energy solar project in Japan. The company is planning to deploy 2GW of PV with up to 8GWh of battery storage for its project on Indonesia’s Riau Islands. Image: Vena Energy

Vena Energy and Shell Eastern Trading have secured conditional approval from the Energy Market Authority of Singapore (EMA) to export 400MW of solar PV from the Riau Islands in Indonesia to Singapore.

The approval is a direct outcome of a collaborative pact inked between Vena Energy and Shell in August 2023. The venture centres around Vena Energy’s proposed 2GW hybrid project.

According to Vena Energy, the project will generate 2GW of energy from solar PV, alongside 8GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS). In total, the project will generate over 2.6TWh of green energy annually.

This will ensure Singapore gains access to dispatchable green energy. With a semi-firm supply, this project is poised to play a pivotal role in Singapore’s journey towards a low-carbon future.

Nitin Apte, CEO of Vena Energy, expressed the company’s dedication to aiding Singapore in meeting its renewable energy goals while simultaneously fostering the growth of a renewable energy manufacturing supply chain within Indonesia.

“Vena Energy is committed to supporting Singapore in achieving its renewable energy targets whilst also supporting the development of a renewable energy manufacturing supply chain in Indonesia, Apte said.

“This project serves as a model of cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, generating valuable investment opportunities and propelling both countries towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Echoing this sentiment, Aw Kah Peng, chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore, celebrated the partnership’s achievement in gaining EMA’s condition approval for the project.

“As demand for energy continues to grow, the world must transition to low-carbon energy in a balanced way to achieve net zero emissions. The import of renewable energy from neighbouring countries will diversify Singapore’s energy mix and support the longer-term realisation of an ASEAN power grid,” Peng said.

For countries like Singapore, which have high energy demand but little land to accommodate renewable energy generation, getting energy across borders from places like Malaysia or Indonesia, which have ample land and solar resources, could be vital in decarbonisation and modernising the grid.

Because of this, Singapore has been working on establishing a number of power corridors with other countries, including the AAPowerLink project in Australia. The Australian project aims to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar PV capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage via a 4,300km subsea cable.

It should also be noted that the Indonesian government also aims to install nearly 265GW of solar PV capacity by 2050, a goal that will not only help to meet the country’s energy demand, but also to provide electricity for exporting.

energy storage, export, indonesia, shell, Shell Eastern Trading, singapore, vena energy

Read Next

Image: Enphase Energy

Could California’s residential solar fortunes turn despite NEM 3.0?

September 6, 2024
US-based inverter producer Enphase Energy has released a product that it claims can increase access to solar for legacy net energy metering (NEM) customers in California.
Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Iberdrola Australia breaks ground on 376MW solar-plus-storage site in Queensland

September 6, 2024
Iberdrola Australia, a sub-division of utility giant Iberdrola, has commenced construction of a 376MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland.
Representants of Trina Solar and Vanda RE for the TOPCon module supply agreement in Indonesia

Trina Solar signs 1.2GW TOPCon module supply agreement for Indonesia-Singapore PV export project

September 4, 2024
Chinese solar manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a 1.2GW TOPCon module framework supply agreement with renewables developer Vanda RE in Indonesia.
SUSI will provide capital for the rollout of more than 10,000 distributed PV and storage systems. Image: Plico Energy via Twitter.

Solar PV achieves winter 2024 record generation as South Australia runs on 100% renewable energy

September 2, 2024
From 26 August to 1 September, Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) saw the highest rooftop and utility-scale solar PV contribution across the 2024 winter period.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia: NEM adds 1.2GW of new large-scale solar capacity in 12 months

August 29, 2024
The Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has indicated that Australia has seen the addition of 1.2GW of new large-scale solar projects brought online and connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the past 12 months.
FOrtescue's electrolyser manufacturing facility in Gladstone, Queensland. Image; Fortescue.

Fortescue to capitalise on China’s ‘insatiable demand for green products’

August 29, 2024
Fortescue Metals is aiming to capitalise on China’s “insatiable demand for green products” through green metals production and exports.

