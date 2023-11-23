Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Innovation key to future of European PV manufacturing, says NexWafe CEO

By Ben Willis
Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
EU PV manufacturers must innovate as well as scale up, said NexWafe CEO Davor Sutija. Image: NexWafe

Europe’s PV manufacturing industry must take full advantage of available policy and funding levers to reassert itself as a leading force again, according the CEO of German wafer producer NexWafe.

In a guest article published today on PV Tech, Davor Sutifa, CEO of Freiburg-based NexWafe, said European PV manufacturing stood at “crossroads”, where the reshoring of the industry was “not just an economic imperative but a strategic necessity”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Sutija sad the impacts of aggressive pricing strategies from competitors particularly in China underlined the need for Europe to adopt a “proactive and robust strategy in solar manufacturing”.

He said manufacturers must act “swiftly” to leverage the funding and policy opportunities made available under Europe’s Green Deal framework, such as the Net-Zero Industry Act and the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework.

“These are not just mechanisms for survival but catalysts for transformation,” Sutija wrote. “The focus must be on creating conditions that not only sustain existing manufacturers but also encourage innovation and the development of advanced solar technologies.”

Such an emphasis on innovation would help create an industry that is both sustainable and equipped to play a leading role in the future, Sutija concluded: “The key to successful integration of technology and regulation lies in understanding that funding and policy must nurture not just a scale up of existing capabilities but emerging technological innovations. This approach will ensure that Europe’s solar manufacturing sector is not only competitive in the present but is also equipped to lead in the future.”

To read the full post, visit our Guest Blog section.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV Technology Leadership, The Year Ahead

16 January 2024
This webinar will look at the expected technology on offer from the PV industry during 2024, including a special look at new European heterojunction manufacturing.
c-si manufacturing, europe solar, european green deal, nexwafe, pv manufacturing, pv modules, reshoring

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023

PV Tech Premium - Enjoy 50% off in our Black Friday Sale

Enjoy 50% off in our Early Black Friday Sale

A world of insights awaits
Subscribe now

New subscribers only