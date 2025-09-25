Subscribe To Premium
Inox Solar starts 1.2GW first phase of Indian TOPCon module manufacturing plant

By JP Casey
Inox Solar starts 1.2GW first phase of Indian TOPCon module manufacturing plant

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF's Texas operations

Study says EU 30GW solar module manufacturing target is achievable

100MW solar-plus-storage site submitted to Australia's EPBC Act

Tindo Solar supplies solar PV modules to Micronesia submarine cable project

EU, IEA and IRENA lead open letter calling for a 'just and equitable energy transition'

Grid constraints threatening India's renewable energy targets – report

Solar PV and energy storage can deliver 'quick wins' for Europe's vulnerable grids

Sonnedix acquires 226MW Italian solar portfolio

NHPC India headquarters.
Inox Solar plans to scale up production at the facility to an annual capacity of 3GW. Image: NHPC India.

Indian solar manufacturer Inox Solar has started the first phase of commercial operations at a module manufacturing plant in Bavla, India, with an annual production capacity of 1.2GW.

The second phase of the plant will add a further 1.8GW of annual manufacturing capacity, bringing the facility’s total capacity to 3GW, and Inox noted that it is currently working on commissioning this phase of the facility. The plant produces n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) bifacial modules, using M10 (182mm), G12R and G12 (210mm) cells.

While the company did not specify the intended uses for its modules, the majority of Inox’s installations have been in the distributed sector, offering commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop installations.

“The first phase completion of our Bavla facility has been achieved within four months’ time,” said Devansh Jain, executive director of the INOXGFL Group, Inox’s parent company. “This milestone is not just about expanding capacity—it’s about India taking one more giant leap towards energy independence.”

The company also announced that it is “establishing” a 4.8GW cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, India, after securing land for the project in April. Securing energy independence by creating a robust domestic supply chain in India has been a priority for many Indian manufacturers, and the national government, which announced plans to add solar wafers to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) earlier this month, incentivising more domestic production of the components.

The news was greeted warmly by Indian manufacturers, many of which have advanced cell and module production facilities in recent weeks, including IB Solar and INA Solar.

distributed solar, india, inox solar, manufacturing, modules, topcon

