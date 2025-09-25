Inox Solar starts 1.2GW first phase of Indian TOPCon module manufacturing plant

While the company did not specify the intended uses for its modules, the majority of Inox’s installations have been in the distributed sector, offering commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop installations.

“The first phase completion of our Bavla facility has been achieved within four months’ time,” said Devansh Jain, executive director of the INOXGFL Group, Inox’s parent company. “This milestone is not just about expanding capacity—it’s about India taking one more giant leap towards energy independence.”

The company also announced that it is “establishing” a 4.8GW cell-plus-module manufacturing facility in Dhenkanal, India, after securing land for the project in April. Securing energy independence by creating a robust domestic supply chain in India has been a priority for many Indian manufacturers, and the national government, which announced plans to add solar wafers to its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) earlier this month, incentivising more domestic production of the components.

The news was greeted warmly by Indian manufacturers, many of which have advanced cell and module production facilities in recent weeks, including IB Solar and INA Solar.