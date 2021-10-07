Intersolar Europe 2021 Day Two: ‘Made in Europe’ drivers, green hydrogen and diversification strategies

Hello and welcome to PV Tech’s coverage of day two of Intersolar Europe 2021. Thousands of visitors have returned to the Messe München for the second day of Europe’s largest solar exhibition, and PV Tech’s editorial team is reporting live from the event.

We have also collaborated with Intersolar Europe organisers Solar Promotions to publish a special edition of PV Tech Power to commemorate the show, which you can download entirely free of charge here.

FIMER: Made in Europe is resonating with customers

Italian inverter manufacturer FIMER said an increasing number of its customers were stressing the importance of buying products made in Europe as supply chain constraints show no sign of abating.

Issues with the solar supply chain, be it the pricing of materials and components or shipping and logistics constraints, have dogged the solar and energy storage industries for much of the last nine months and in recent weeks have escalated further. This pressure is now being faced by downstream developers and EPCs, with talk of significant numbers of projects facing pushbacks rife on the show floor.

Speaking to PV Tech earlier today, FIMER executive chairman Filippo Carzaniga said more and more customers were turning to his company for supply as a direct result of supply chain hurdles, especially those in Europe’s utility-scale PV segment.

The notion feeds into another emerging theme at this year’s show of a European solar manufacturing renaissance, which certainly appears to be gathering pace.

Maxeon backing Air module to capture Europe’s rooftops

While the company is not exhibiting at this year’s show, module manufacturer Maxeon Solar is backing its soon-to-launch Air module to capture Europe’s commercial rooftop market. The light weight module is geared towards rooftops that are unable to support the weights of more traditional solar systems, with Maxeon labelling the market as a multi-gigawatt opportunity.

Speaking to PV Tech today, chief revenue officer Mark Babcock said that the first shipments of the Air module are slated for Q1 2022, with some small pilot projects set to go ahead in the coming months.

Furthermore, Babcock said that while cells for the Air series will be made at the company’s facility in the Philippines, the module’s manufacture in France will ease some of the supply chain and logistics constraints currently being felt throughout the industry.

Trending topic: product diversification

Yesterday we covered news of Trina Solar’s energy storage product, and this is just one example of the kind of product and sector diversification which is highly evident on the show floor at Intersolar Europe this year. Manufacturers are frequently finding their feet in other markets, with one clear destination being energy storage, trackers and power-to-x products.

Trina’s Agile tracker range on display at Intersolar Europe 2021.

Day two kicks off!

Welcome back to PV Tech’s rolling coverage of Intersolar Europe 2021. After a frenetic opening day, the show floor is open once again.