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Intersolar Europe 2026: Aiko launches ABC modules for utility-scale and residential sectors

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Europe

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An Aiko module manufacturing facility.
The fourth generation of the Infinite Ultra all-back contact (ABC) modules have a conversion efficiency of 25.6%. Image: Aiko.

Chinese solar cell and module manufacturer Aiko has launched two new products at Intersolar Europe 2026: the fourth generation of its Infinite Ultra all-back contact (ABC) PV modules and the new Z series of residential modules.

Announced earlier this month, the latest Infinite Ultra modules have a power output of 690W and a conversion efficiency of 25.6%. Designed for use in the utility-scale sector, these modules’ metrics are an improvement over the performance figures of the previous generation of modules—which boasted an output of up to 495W and an efficiency of up to 24.8%—that were themselves launched at the 2024 edition of Intersolar Europe.

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Aiko added that the modules have also benefited from an improvement in cell efficiency, which has increased from 27.2% to 27.4%, and improved the efficiency of the module as a result. Other efficiency improvements include the fact that this generation of modules has 20% less “non-cell area” than the previous generation, as Aiko looks to improve the efficacy of its products without necessarily having to make them larger and more unwieldy.

Meanwhile, the Z series of modules is designed for what Aiko describes as the “premium residential market”, with a power output of 500W and an all-black appearance. Aiko noted that the modules come with a 40-year product warranty and a 40-year performance warranty, but did not provide details on the expected annual degradation rate for either the Z series or the Infinite Ultra modules.

“The introduction of Infinite Ultra and the Z Series marks another milestone in Aiko’s ABC technology journey,” said Aiko in its announcement of the module launch; last week, the manufacturer signed a 1.2GW module supply deal with Infinity Power, under the terms of which it will supply its ABC modules to the Nefer Menya solar-plus-storage project currently under development in Egypt.

ABC has become the technology of choice for Aiko, which announced plans to invest around US$243 million in the manufacturing of ABC cells and the conversion of a 5GW passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) manufacturing facility in China to ABC production.

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abc, aiko, aiko solar, all back contact, asia, china, europe, intersolar europe 2026, modules, product launch, residential, utility-scale

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