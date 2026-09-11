Invenergy, HASI partner to develop 2.7GW solar PV and co-located BESS across the US

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More than 850MW of the 2.7GW portfolio is already operational, while the remaining projects are forecast to begin operations by the first quarter of 2027.

Although neither company has disclosed which projects are part of the portfolio, Invenergy commissioned several utility-scale solar projects last year in some of the US states highlighted above. This includes a 300MW PV plant in Texas, a 250MW PV project in Ohio and a 250MW facility in Indiana.

Moreover, the company began construction of a 240MW solar PV plant in Franklin County, Ohio, in June of last year, which is expected to begin commercial operations in early 2027.

Under the partnership, Invenergy will retain control and majority ownership of the portfolio and continue day-to-day operations of the projects, while HASI will fund each project as they reach commercial operations.

According to the companies, all the projects are backed by long-term agreements with investment-grade offtakers that include corporate, utility and public-sector entities.

“The transaction with HASI underscores Invenergy’s industry-leading execution abilities and allows us to recycle capital and support the company’s long-term growth,” said Meghan Schultz, EVP and chief financial officer.