Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Invenergy 300MW solar PV plant in Texas comes online

News

Nozomi appoints Shizen to manage 312MW Japanese solar portfolio

News

As Europe’s solar investment space matures, storage becomes a ‘necessity’

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

News

Brite Solar commissions 150MW agriPV module manufacturing plant in Greece

News

PJM fast-tracking interconnection plan could favour gas-fired plants over renewables

News

Australia: NSW council backs module recycling mandate for OX2’s 135MW solar PV plant

News

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

News

LONGi, Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies involved in latest solar patent disputes

News

Origami Solar starts US steel frame production days after 25% metal tariff announced

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Samson Solar Energy Center.
Automakers giant Honda (200MW) and Tesla (100MW) have signed offtake agreements for the Delilah I Solar Energy Center. Image: Invenergy.

Renewables developer Invenergy has begun commercial operations at a 300MW solar PV plant in the US state of Texas.

Dubbed the Delilah I Solar Energy Center, the project is located in Lamar and Red River Counties and has already secured virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with two automaker giants.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

One will be with Japanese carmaker Honda who will purchase 200MW of the plant’s capacity, while the remainder of the capacity will be purchased by Tesla. This is not the first offtake agreement between Invenergy and Honda, as both companies signed a 200MW offtake agreement back in 2020. This previous offtake with Honda is for a 1.3GW solar PV project currently in construction and comprising five phases.

Coincidentally, one of the phases of that 1.3GW project—the Samson I Solar Energy Centre with a capacity of 250MW—has been acquired by Milwaukee-based utility WEC Energy Group, which has an 80% ownership stake. WEC Energy Group also has a majority ownership (90%) stake in the Delilah I PV plant, which it acquired in April 2024.

Leading state downstream and upstream

Texas is the US state with the most potential for solar PV capacity additions in the coming years, with trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimating a growth of more than 51GW over the next five years. This is more than double the second state with the highest growth in the coming years, California, which is expected to add nearly 23GW of solar PV.

Both states are the leading states in the US in terms of installed capacity, with California having added nearly 50GW as of the third quarter of 2024, while Texas has more than 37.7GW of installed solar PV.

Moreover, Texas is also home to several manufacturing companies ranging from module, inverter, solar shingles and module frame manufacturing. In the past few months a few solar manufacturing companies started production of solar PV modules in Texas, such as Canadian Solar and SEG Solar, while Toyo Solar recently acquired a 2.5GW module assembly plant in the state.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 3rd Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info
honda, invenergy, lssusa, operational launch, tesla, texas, vppa, WEC Energy Group

Read Next

Image: Gerry Machen via Flickr.

PJM fast-tracking interconnection plan could favour gas-fired plants over renewables

February 14, 2025
Environmental Law & Policy Center argued that PJM’s scoring system would favour specific resource classes, such as combined cycle gas.
Front side of the United States Capitol building in Washington DC.

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

February 13, 2025
A report from CEA says that the impact of the new Republican administration on the provisions under the IRA remains “uncertain”.
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.

Origami Solar starts US steel frame production days after 25% metal tariff announced

February 13, 2025
The announcement comes just days after the Trump administration announced plans for a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports.
VDE's Hail Risk Atlas shows the severity of hail risk across the contintental US. Image: VDE Americas

US solar ‘dramatically underprepared’ for hail threat – VDE Americas

February 12, 2025
Damaging hailstorms can occur frequently across states like Texas and Illinois which have become major utility-scale solar markets.
A 3.3MW community solar project in Vermont built by Encore in a brownfield site. Image: Encore Renewable Energy.

The Nature Conservancy to develop 17 solar PV and storage projects on former Appalachian coal mines

February 12, 2025
The projects will be developed by Sun Tribe Development and ENGIE across the US states of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
EDPR North America's Misenheimer solar park in North Carolina.

Microsoft and EDPR sign VPPAs for 389MW of US solar capacity

February 11, 2025
US technology giant Microsoft has signed virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 389MW of solar capacity with EDP Renewables.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

IRA domestic content bonus uncertain under Trump government – CEA

News

LONGi, Jinko Solar, Waaree Energies involved in latest solar patent disputes

News

Spain adds 1.4GW of self-consumption PV in 2024

News

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar for alleged patent infringement, demands US$144.7 million

News

US solar ‘dramatically underprepared’ for hail threat – VDE Americas

News

Chinese companies considering raising module prices under new policy

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.