Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Guest Blog, Features

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

By Dalton Ruddell at Burns & McDonnell
Projects, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

ABO Energy considers move to IPP model and public share offering

News

Is the outlook still bullish for US renewables?

Guest Blog, Features

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

News

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

News

New York state issues US$5 billion renewables request for proposals

News

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

News

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

News

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

News

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

News

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Worker on an utility-scale solar project
Major solar players shared optimistic views on safe harbour during the RE+ 2025 event in Las Vegas in September 2025. Image: Burns & McDonnell

It’s clear that renewable energy projects will face headwinds over the next few years. The recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) phases out tax credits authorised earlier under the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and a series of on-again, off-again tariffs have created some uncertainty, particularly for the solar sector.

But despite that climate, other factors are coalescing into a relatively bullish outlook for most solar industry players, particularly in the utility-scale sector. The continued need for more power in most regions of the country — primarily due to the enormous power demand  — makes it clear that solar will be part of the mix for years to come.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Though some of the power demand will be met by gas-fired power facilities, those projects face headwinds of their own. Supply chain issues and other bottlenecks are resulting in lead times of up to six years to fulfil orders for new gas turbines. Even with many gigawatts of new power needed, it is unlikely that lead times for turbines, transformers and other electrical components will improve anytime soon.

The need to scale up power capacity rapidly is a niche that solar is uniquely prepared to fill.

Optimism largely shared

The backlog of active utility-scale solar projects remains high, and there is widespread sentiment that the major players — owners, developers and even some engineer-procure-construct (EPC) firms — have safe-harboured much of the critical equipment like transformers and other long-lead items that can take years to be manufactured and delivered.

These sentiments were a common theme at the 2025 RE+ Conference held earlier this month in Las Vegas.

A market research report published by Jefferies during RE+ noted that market sentiment within the industry was bullish due to an “improving backdrop for the sector”. Despite concerns about rising tariff-induced capital costs, rising inflation, labour shortages and costs of environmental compliance, a steady pace of solar construction is expected at least through 2027 and likely beyond, according to the report.

Tariff uncertainty can’t be discounted

Though domestic manufacturing of solar and electrical components has steadily increased, the industry still must procure a substantial amount of equipment from Asia and other overseas markets. While the industry would prefer to see tariff threats dialled back, strategies are in place to offset costs and procure needed equipment from wherever it is available.

The inventory of components stockpiled in advance of current stiff tariffs is expected to keep the industry busy until the 2029/2030 time frame, when current tax credits expire. This runway of projects means there should be enough project activity to keep the market stable and even maintain its recent growth trajectory.

In the first part of 2025, as it became clear that solar incentives might disappear and tariffs could become a factor, we saw much interest in moving forward and accelerating projects. That was before final rules came out in early July and the OBBBA was signed into law. Since then, the push to accelerate projects has tapered down a bit as the path forward has become clearer. Many project developers we’ve talked to believe they are in compliance with the tax credit rules and should be protected through 2029 and 2030.

The question of storage

More and more conversations are focusing on how to integrate battery storage with larger solar projects. With most IRA tax credits for storage remaining in place until at least 2032, there is a longer runway to design projects that can accommodate some storage capacity along with the primary solar output.

Though storage and solar elements are likely to remain bifurcated somewhat through 2025, all signs indicate that some flexibility may be considered to add storage in potential later phases.

Though it would seem like a logical proposition to add storage to extend the hours of power output available from a solar plant, certain technical issues must be addressed.

Interconnection agreements may become more complicated with storage and solar paired together. If an interconnection agreement allows 100MW of solar to be dispatched to the grid, for example, would that agreement still be in force if a battery energy storage system was added and off-peak grid power was needed to recharge batteries? In that case, the batteries would be a load and not a resource of power capacity.

Those nuances can certainly be addressed, but the ability to pair storage with solar will raise some additional considerations.

The role of EPC

In this new demand-driven market, the EPC’s role has evolved. It is no longer just about engineering, procurement and construction. It is about serving as a strategic integrator, navigating a confluence of risks: geopolitical (tariffs), technological (storage integration), logistical (supply chains), and regulatory (interconnection queues and permitting requirements). The primary value is not just in building the project, but in de-risking the entire asset lifecycle for the owner, and early integration at the onset of projects is important to building projects with predictable results.

Under the integrated EPC model, early engagement with an in-house engineering team is crucial to identifying project risks that can help an owner decide whether to stick with one project over another. Project risks, such as knowing just how much time certain long-lead items will require before delivery to the project site, or studies that may surface previously unidentified hurdles, can be identified with an integrated team that features close communication among the various disciplines.

Having a realistic schedule for the range of studies, permitting, applications for interconnection agreements, as well as countless other details, is an essential element in driving out costs and managing scope creep that can decimate schedules.

Early engagement also gives owners the time and flexibility they need to make important decisions on key aspects of a given project, including sometimes acknowledging the reality that proceeding with a given project may not be the most prudent business decision. Detailed and objective assessments of risks can reveal the projects in the portfolio that are the best candidates to generate returns that financial backers expect.

Solar is here to stay

Owners and developers are breathing a little bit easier as signals begin to indicate that the pipeline of solar projects should remain robust for some time to come. It’s a level of comfort that is allowing owners to partner with EPCs to mitigate the tariff risk and keep projects in their pipelines on schedule.

Strategies to obtain the equipment and materials needed for projects are in place and there is flexibility to watch developments and navigate different courses of action if needed.

Owners are working closely with EPC partners to understand what’s in and what’s out with tariffs. All players have their eyes wide open and understand that things could change again, and even more punitive tariffs could be implemented.

In short, the rules of the game have become much clearer. Risks are being managed properly against a backdrop of certainty that more power is urgently needed for the US grid, and there will be a continuing demand for clean energy.

Dalton Ruddell is a renewables development engineer at engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Burns & McDonnell.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
energy storage, epc, obbb, safe harbour, supply chain, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Life in the suburbs, wealthy family, great new house in the country side, wooden material, green color

SunPower continues revival with Sunder acquisition

September 29, 2025
US solar installer SunPower has taken the next step in its rehabilitation with the acquisition of residential installer Sunder.
waaree in india

Waaree dismisses US tariff evasion allegations, ‘actively working’ with CBP

September 29, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Waaree has said it does not expect to pay additional duties on its solar cell imports to the US, following the start of an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).
New York state governor Kathy Hochul gives a speech.

New York state issues US$5 billion renewables request for proposals

September 29, 2025
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has launched a new request for proposals (RfP) seeking new renewable energy capacity.
Voltage Energy products.
Sponsored

Voltage Energy Group unveils IBEX PLUS and new LYNX at RE+ 2025: dual innovations redefining PV EBOS solutions

September 29, 2025
Voltage Energy has launched two new wiring solutions, IBEX PLUS and new LYNX, for different current capacity ranges in utility-scale solar.
The 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant Image: Neoen Australia (via LinkedIn).

Solar and wind lead Australia’s 1.5GW renewables approval boom in Q2 2025

September 29, 2025
Australia's CER has disclosed that 1.5GW of new renewable energy capacity in the NEM received authorisation in the second quarter of 2025.
Image: Unsplash

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

September 26, 2025
Residential solar and energy storage could meet all the projected demand from US data centres over the next five years if tech companies invest in household energy infrastructure.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US AI demand could be met by residential solar and energy storage

News

Fortescue signs solar module supply agreement with China’s LONGi

News

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

News

Higher, faster, stronger: how Tongwei reached 100GW module shipments in three years

Features, Interviews

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

News

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.