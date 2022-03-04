Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Italia Solare calls for ‘immediate change of pace’ on PV to reduce reliance on Russian gas

News

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

60GW green hydrogen hub planned for Texas

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

News

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Distributed solar developer New Energy Equity acquired by US utility for US$166m

News

MAN Energy Solutions invests €500m to ramp up PEM electrolyser production

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Italy deployed 800MW of solar last year. Image: Eni.

Italy must accelerate the authorisation of new solar projects to reduce the country’s reliance on imports of Russian gas, the president of industry trade association Italia Solare has said.

“An immediate change of pace is needed” to authorise PV plants and allow them to be built, Paolo Rocco Viscontini wrote in a letter sent this week to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, as he called for “rapid, concrete and incisive initiatives” to change the country’s energy paradigm.

With Italy importing around 40% of its gas from Russia, Rocco Viscontini said the situation in Ukraine requires an “urgent revision” of Italy’s energy system “for ethical, economic and national security reasons”.

He added that there has been a lack of political desire in recent years to unblock authorisations for new solar plants.

In part due to stringent permitting restrictions, Italy deployed just 800MW of solar last year, taking its total installed capacity up to 22GW.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said earlier this week that the country must continue to simplify procedures for renewables. “This is the major obstacle for onshore and offshore renewable energy projects; we are continuing to do this and we will continue to push this point.”

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Draghi said diversification of Italy’s energy supplies is something to aim for regardless of what happens with Russian gas supplies in the immediate future. “We cannot be so dependent on the decisions of just one country, as this jeopardises our freedom, not just our prosperity. This is why we must first of all aim to significantly increase our production of renewable energy.”

Among the measures the government is exploring to reduce Italy’s reliance on Russian gas include increasing gas imports from Algeria and Azerbaijan and temporally increasing electricity generation using coal- and oil-fired plants.  

In his letter to the president, Rocco Viscontini also hit out at a new government policy of clawing back the profits of solar plants that have benefited from rising energy prices.

Due to remain in place until the end of the year, that measure applies to PV plants with a capacity above 20kW that receive feed-in tariffs through the Conto Energia scheme and are also able to sell electricity to the market or to Italy’s energy management agency GSE. As much as 13GW of PV projects could be affected by the policy, according to an Italia Solare board member.

Italy’s government last month unveiled measures – including new regulations for solar PV in agricultural areas and a fund to help companies install renewables – to accelerate clean energy deployment. Although Italia Solare welcomed a policy to simplify the authorisation process for offshore renewables plants, the association said the proposals as a whole are “a waste of public money”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
energy crisis, energy prices, gas, italia solare, italy, permitting, policy, russia

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

March 4, 2022
Swiss fund manager SUSI Partners is exploring PV-plus-storage investment opportunities, building on a string of announcements in recent months that have seen it bolster its utility-scale solar position in markets such as Poland and Italy.
PV Tech Premium

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

March 4, 2022
As the tragedy of war unfolds in Europe, PV Tech looks at some of the ways it might impact Europe’s power market, European transmission systems and the role of renewables in reducing dependence of dirty fuels.

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

March 3, 2022
Falling PV prices and expanded financing options have contributed to a rise in rooftop solar deployment among lower-income households in the US in recent years, a new report from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) has said.

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

March 2, 2022
President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to emphasise the need for more renewables investment and tax incentives to speed up solar deployment.

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

March 1, 2022
Germany is set to rapidly accelerate solar and wind deployment as it brings forward plans for renewables to account for all the country’s electricity needs by 2035.

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

February 28, 2022
The February 2022 episode of the Solar Media Podcast features discussion around the energy sector impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an exclusive interview with Lightsource bp’s leadership team and all the news from our Energy Storage Summit 2022.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

First Solar facing ‘challenging year’ as shipping volatility bites, bifacial CadTel pilots continuing

News

Biden calls for tax incentives to accelerate solar deployment

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021