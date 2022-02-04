Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
News

Italy’s solar profit clawback ‘affecting 13GW of projects’

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Italy’s solar profit clawback ‘affecting 13GW of projects’

News

CPUC indefinitely delays net metering vote amid widespread criticism of changes

News

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

News

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

News

Indian budget a ‘game changer’ for domestic manufacturing, say experts

News

Maxeon extends warranty for IBC modules to ‘industry-leading’ 40 years

News

Italy’s solar profit clawback to have ‘huge impact’ on renewables investment, trade bodies warn

News

PV Price Watch: Just how low can polysilicon prices go in 2022?

Editors' Blog, Features

Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

News

Sol Systems buys 540MW of Illinois solar projects from Arevon Energy

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The 26MW Assemini solar plant in Sardinia. Image: Eni.

More than half of Italy’s installed solar capacity is subject to a new law that requires plant owners to pay the country’s government an increase in profits resulting from high electricity prices, according to a board member of trade body Italia Solare.

As much as 13GW of solar plants that receive feed-in tariffs through the country’s Conto Energia scheme are affected by the measure, Stefano Cavriani, who is also a director of energy trading company EGO Energy, told PV Tech Premium.

Introduced by Italy’s government last week as part of an urgency decree, the measure applies to PV plants with a capacity of more than 20kW and is set to remain in place until the end of 2022.

Cavriani said that with “very few” market parity solar projects operational in Italy, incentivised installs make up 99% of the country’s solar capacity. And as smaller rooftop installs are excluded from the policy, he said the total amount affected by the profit clawback is 13GW.

Italy’s installed solar fleet is currently just over 22GW, according to SolarPower Europe, which was among a group of trade associations that yesterday released a statement warning that the profit clawback will undermine investor confidence and jeopardise Italy’s clean energy transition.

Projects under the Conto Energia mechanism can generate revenues both from the fixed-rate incentive, granted for up to 20 years, as well as through the sale of electricity into the market or to Italy’s energy management agency GSE.

Where the government wants to claw back the extra profit is not from the incentive, but from the other revenues generated from the sale of electricity, said Riccardo Narducci, a senior associate at law firm Dentons.

These profits will be used to help pay for new measures aimed at limiting the impact of soaring energy prices, including €1.7 billion (US$1.9 million) that the government will make available to support businesses.

On top of the Conto Energia, the profit clawback also applies to merchant PV plants with a capacity of more than 20kW – a policy that Cavriani described as “totally absurd, because it is a very small amount of plants. So it will be a very small amount of money, which eventually they will be able to get”.

Cavriani said this segment will also be complicated to manage, with it unclear how GSE will be able to register every price as a public database of transactions doesn’t exist.

According to Dentons, more clarity on the scope of application, calculation criteria and payment and offsetting mechanisms of the profit clawback should be provided within 30 days from the entrance into force of the decree.

While the decree has already been enacted as it is an emergency measure, it will expire if it is not converted into law by Italy’s parliament within 60 days.

Cavriani believes there will be a push in the next two months to amend the law: “For sure, there will be something which will be changed in the details of the decree. For example, the non-incentivised photovoltaic [projects], personally, I expect that they will be cancelled from the decree.”

Italy’s ministry of economic development did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
EGO Energy, energy crisis, feed-in tariff, GSE, italia solare, italy, legislation, policy

Read Next

Italy’s solar profit clawback to have ‘huge impact’ on renewables investment, trade bodies warn

February 3, 2022
A new policy in Italy that claws back the profits of solar PV projects will undermine investor confidence and jeopardise the European Union’s clean energy transition, a group of trade associations, including SolarPower Europe, has warned.

Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

February 2, 2022
US utility Georgia Power has set out plans to procure up to 6GW of new renewable power by 2035, almost doubling its existing capacity.

Solar ‘begins to soar’ in Europe as generation jumps 27% in two years – Ember

February 2, 2022
Solar is booming across Europe, producing 27% more power last year than in 2019, according to new analysis from energy thinktank Ember.

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

February 1, 2022
This year could be a tipping point for Europe’s green hydrogen sector, with a flurry of activity predicted if the necessary policy environment is achieved, according to research and consulting firm Delta-EE.

Italy awards 975MW of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

January 31, 2022
Italy has allocated 975MW of solar PV and wind capacity in its seventh renewables auction, according to figures from energy management agency GSE.

Mytilineos solar and storage investments at ‘full speed’ after EPC growth

January 28, 2022
Greek industrial group Mytilineos said its renewables and storage unit continues with “full speed” to invest in solar and battery energy storage systems globally following a 2021 that saw the business expand its PV engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) operations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nextracker begins spin-out process after US$500m stock sale

News

Georgia Power sets out renewables procurement plans in new IRP

News

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

News

Indian budget a ‘game changer’ for domestic manufacturing, say experts

News

Maxeon extends warranty for IBC modules to ‘industry-leading’ 40 years

News

PV Price Watch: Just how low can polysilicon prices go in 2022?

Editors' Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021