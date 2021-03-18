Italy signs International Solar Alliance agreement

The International Solar Alliance recently amended its membership requirements to include all EU member states. Image: ISA.

Italy has signed the framework International Solar Alliance (ISA) agreement with India as the coalition’s new director general took office this week.

The Italian ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca, signed the agreement at the southeast Asian state’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (17 March), according to an embassy statement.

Initiated by India at the 2015 United Nations Paris Climate Conference, ISA provides a platform for cooperation through which the global community can help to accelerate the deployment of solar energy.

Italy signed the agreement after amendments were made to the ISA’s framework agreement in January this year that opened up its membership to all UN member states.

The new membership brings the number of nations within the coalition to more than 120. Its director general, Ajay Mathur, took office on Monday, following his election at a virtual assembly last month.

De Luca said in a statement that Italy’s membership of the ISA would open up a dialogue and collaboration between “main international energy organisations”.

The embassy said that solar energy is the second largest source of electricity generation in Italy, and is set to become its primary electricity source by 2030.

The clean energy transition, de Luca said, is “a priority on which we record fundamental convergences with our partners” in global forums such as the G20, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).