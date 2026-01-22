Subscribe To Premium
Italy solar PV additions decrease to 6.4GW in 2025

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 22, 2026
A Sonnedix project in Italy.
Cumulatively, Italy reached 43.5GW of operational solar PV capacity at the end of 2025. Image: Sonnedix.

New solar PV installations in Italy have reached 6.4GW in 2025, according to the latest data from transmission system operator Terna.

Installations decreased in 2025, compared with the nearly 6.8GW of new solar PV additions registered in 2024, and this decline comes despite 2GW of new additions in the last quarter alone. Italy’s decline in solar PV installations in 2025 is not exclusive to the country, with the European Union adding less capacity than the previous year for the first time in over a decade, according to a report from SolarPower Europe.

In October alone, 850MW of solar PV capacity was added to the Italian grid, the most in a single month in the past two years.

Solar PV represented most of the new renewable energy installed last year, and now stands at 43.5GW cumulatively. Italy passed the 40GW threshold over the summer.

Despite the year-on-year decrease in installed solar PV, 2025 still had some positive news for the solar industry in Italy. The country’s energy management agency, Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), held its first two solar auctions under the Fonti di Energia Rinnovabile (FER) X transitional programme, one of which aligned with the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).

Results were revealed in December with the auction without any restrictions, awarding 7.6GW of solar PV across 474 projects. The other auction awarded 1.1GW of solar PV and was aimed at diversifying the supply chain of solar PV products with the requirement of using non-Chinese products for at least four key products, including solar cells, modules and inverters.

As more solar PV capacity is added to the grid, electricity generation from the technology continues to rise too. In 2025, solar PV generated a record 44TWh of electricity, which represents a 25.1% increase from the previous year. The month of June had the highest peak in solar PV generation with 5.7TWh, up by 35.6% from the same period last year.

According to Terna, the generation increase from solar PV was due to both the increase in operational capacity, which contributed with a 6.6TWh increase, as well as higher solar irradiance, which contributed with a 2.2TWh increase.

1.7GW of new energy storage in 2025

Regarding energy storage, Terna highlighted that 1.7GW of nominal storage capacity was added in 2025, of which 723MW came from utility-scale. Cumulatively, Italy has 7.3GW/17.9GWh of operational energy storage at the end of 2025.

The TSO added that the growth in storage capacity came primarily from utility-scale plants, supported by the capacity market. In September 2025, the country held its first auction under the MACSE (Electricity Storage Procurement Mechanism), which awarded 10GWh of capacity, as covered by our sister-site Energy-Storage.news.

data dispatch, energy storage, installation figures, italy, SolarPLUSEU, Terna, utility-scale solar

