Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

Italy’s installed solar PV capacity reached 21.8GW in Q1. Image: European Energy.

Italy’s state energy management agency GSE has launched a new renewables tender that is expected to allocate 3,312MW of solar PV and wind capacity.

Representing the seventh round of the country’s renewable energy auction scheme, the latest procurement process includes capacity not assigned in previous unsubscribed auctions.

Applications are now open and can be submitted by 30 October, with the results due to be announced on 28 January 2022.

Having added around 174MW in Q1 2020, Italy’s installed solar PV capacity reached 21.8GW at the end of the quarter, according to a report from SolarPower Europe, which was among a group of trade associations that recently called on the country’s government to overcome permitting bottlenecks for renewables projects.

Italy’s transmission system operator Terna has since said it plans to invest €18.1 billion (US$21.4 billion) to strengthen the country’s grid and support the integration of new renewables plants. The company will look to integrate energy produced by solar and wind in Italy’s south with consumption centres in the north.

Recent announcements in the country’s solar sector have seen ReneSola Power and Emeren form a co-development partnership, while Matrix Renewables said earlier this month it will join forces with asset management company Horus Green Energy Investment to develop nearly 420MW of solar in the regions of Sicily and Lazio.