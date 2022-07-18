Subscribe
Group Licence
News

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

JA Solar forecasting for 2022 module shipments up to 40GW amidst n-type cell expansion

News

EDP to add energy storage to Portuguese floating solar-hydro hybrid

News

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

News

Solar, wind bodies unite to drive finance into African renewables

News

SunPower’s Wallbox tie-up shows value of combining solar with EV charging

News

Net metering expansion can ‘significantly’ expand rooftop solar in Mississippi

News

TRC Companies acquires solar engineering company Blue Oak Energy

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

News

Global LCOE of utility-scale solar fell 13% in 2021, IRENA says

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
JA Solar is forecasting for module shipments to soar to as high as 40GW this year amidst strong demand in Europe. Image: PV Tech.

JA Solar is forecasting to ship as much as 40GW of modules this year as it expects its n-type cell capacity expansion to deliver next year.

The integrated solar manufacturer revealed late last week that it expects to more-than-double net profit for H1 2022, rising to a range of RMB1.6 – 1.8 billion (US$xx million) on the back of surging orders.

JA revealed it had shipped around 16GW of modules in the first half of this year, with shipments for the full year now expected to fall in the 35 – 40GW range. It attributed the strong performance in the second quarter to surging demand in Europe which has maintained a higher tolerance for sharply increasing PV module prices as power prices on the continent continue to rise.  

But the quarter was not without its challenges, specifically the much-documented increase in upstream prices and a shortage of quartz that has further exacerbated supply chain constraints, JA said.

This, in turn, impacted on the profitability of module sales, JA said. The impact of raw material pricing, a lag between the delivery price and current market order price and the need for JA to purchase cells from third-party providers for module assembly all contributed towards difficult trading conditions.

While JA said it expects prices to ease in the second half of the year, the manufacturer is also continuing to bring more cell manufacturing capacity in house with the majority of this now being n-type.

A 1.3GW n-type cell facility is expected to be put into production by the end of August, while a further 5GW of n-type cell capacity is slated to come into production around China’s Spring Festival.

Two 10GW cell projects lined up for Qujing and Yangzhou are also expected to come into production next year, taking JA’s n-type cell capacity to around 26GW.

Meanwhile JA Solar also expects to form a vertically integrated solar supply chain in Southeast Asia with capacity for around 4GW.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
asia, ja solar, manufacturing, n-type, solar manufacturing, solar supply chain, southeast asia, upstream

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

July 14, 2022
Spiralling upstream solar prices have continued this week, triggering the first PV module price rise in months.

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

July 11, 2022
A subsidiary of Daqo New Energy is forecasting net profit during H1 2022 to be more than four times higher than the same period last year.

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

July 8, 2022
Solar polysilicon prices jumped by a further 4% this week, fuelling industry assessments that prices will soon jump above the RMB300/kg (US$44.74/kg) barrier.

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

July 7, 2022
A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Total Eren commissions 131MWp bifacial-only solar project in Uzbekistan

July 5, 2022
Total Eren has commissioned a 131MWp solar project in Uzbekistan, the independent power producer’s first to exclusively use bifacial modules.

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

July 4, 2022
Tongwei has become the latest upstream solar manufacturer to increase prices as the cost of raw materials continues to spiral.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden administration to invest US$56m to support solar manufacturing

News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

News

Cero Generation launches Greece’s ‘first’ private PPA with 100MW solar project

News

European PPAs ‘remain attractive’ despite 47% year-over-year increase

News

SunPower’s Wallbox tie-up shows value of combining solar with EV charging

News

Trina Solar to build 71MW floating solar project in Malaysia after winning state tender

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022