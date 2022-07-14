Subscribe
News

PV Price Watch: Module prices rise for first time in months as project delays expected

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

PV modules for distributed solar projects in China are expected to reach RMB2/W next month.

Spiralling upstream solar prices have continued this week, triggering the first PV module price rise in months.

Increases to the cost of solar modules recorded by numerous analysts this week, while marginal, are expected to trigger widespread project delays – especially in China – with prices not expected to fall for months yet.

Polysilicon prices this week jumped by a further 1.4%, reaching an average price of RMB291/kg. This price includes China’s 13% sales tax, indicating a material price of RMB257.5/kg, or US$38/kg. However some prices this week have been negotiated as high as RMB297/kg, or US$38.85/kg without China’s sales tax.

Prices have continued to climb sharply this month – albeit tailing off slightly in the past week – with production capacity said to be down by around 5% this month owing to a fire at an East Hope facility in Xinjiang late last month and maintenance works being conducted at other major polysilicon providers including East Hope, GCL and Daqo New Energy.

While full production capacity is expected to be restored in August – including any capacity still offstream as a result of the incident at East Hope’s facility – prices are expected to remain high into next month.

These cost spikes – the cost of polysilicon has risen 26.5% since the start of the year and 16% since May – have ricocheted throughout solar’s value chain, sending PV wafer, cell and module prices upward.

After nearly two months of flat wafer prices, the cost of 166mm, 182mm and 210mm wafers jumped sharply last week, indicative of both an acceleration of polysilicon prices and industry concerns that costs would remain stubbornly high for months yet.

Prices have, however, remained flat this week.

But the industry’s concerns will now fall on solar module prices after they increased for the first time in months, climbing around 1% across the board.

Analysts including PVInfoLink, EnergyTrend and SolarBe all noted the price rise yesterday, with bifacial utility-scale modules using 182mm and 210mm cells rising to around RMB1.97/W (US$0.29c/W). In short, solar modules are about RMB20,000 (US$3,000) more expensive per megawatt than they were last week.

Furthermore, prices for modules bound for distributed solar projects in China – having also rose by around 1% to ~RMB1.95/W this week – are expected to climb to as high as RMB2/W next month.

EnergyTrend has noted the “tremendous pressure” module makers have been under of late and last week’s PV Tech Premium Briefing email included reports that several module makers had elected to shutter some facilities on particular days in response to recent escalations in upstream pricing.

SolarBe has also reported this week that projects in China are being halted in response to the recent price hikes, with domestic appetite for modules at their new prices significantly weaker than appetite in Europe. “In terms of demand, overseas countries have stronger price tolerance and still support demand to a certain extent,” SolarBe’s note reads.

china, module pricing, polysilicon, PV Price Watch, solar prices, solar wafers, upstream

Global LCOE of utility-scale solar fell 13% in 2021, IRENA says

July 14, 2022
Solar PV costs continued to decline globally in 2021 as supply chain challenges and rising commodity prices have yet to show their full impact on project costs.

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

July 11, 2022
A subsidiary of Daqo New Energy is forecasting net profit during H1 2022 to be more than four times higher than the same period last year.

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

July 8, 2022
Solar polysilicon prices jumped by a further 4% this week, fuelling industry assessments that prices will soon jump above the RMB300/kg (US$44.74/kg) barrier.

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

July 7, 2022
A secure transition to net zero emissions globally will require countries to diversify and expand the production of solar modules, whose supply chains are heavily concentrated in China, according to new research from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

July 4, 2022
Tongwei has become the latest upstream solar manufacturer to increase prices as the cost of raw materials continues to spiral.
Most US solar importers should be able to meet UFLPA requirements, SEIA says

June 30, 2022
US authorities’ move to require documentation showing the source of quartzite in solar module imports should come as no surprise, experts have said, amid suggestions most companies will be able to overcome the latest hurdle that threatens to delay shipments.

