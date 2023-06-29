JA Solar inks module distribution agreement in APAC with BayWa r.e.

The companies are collaborating in more than 30 countries to offer products at the moment. Image: JA Solar

Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has signed an agreement with renewables company BayWa r.e to distribute solar modules in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

A spokesperson from JA Solar said that no specific quantity was included in the agreement, while both companies were confident about the cooperation “based on the great influence and recognition they both have on the global and regional scale”.

The company added that the agreement will bolster the development of the distributed PV market in the region.

“The distribution partnership of high quality PV module solutions forms a strategic fit to meet the needs of the growing business and customers in our region. We look forward to the signing of this agreement to further deepen exchange and cooperation between the two companies … creating even greater value in the APAC PV market,” said Junrhey Castro, managing director of BayWa r.e.

Steven Chen, assistant president of JA Solar, said: “We look forward to future collaborative efforts between both parties to promote the development of the APAC PV market and boost the popularisation and application of new PV energy.”

Prior to this partnership, JA Solar announced a plan to construct a production hub in the Ordos High-Tech Zone earlier this month, producing 30GW of ingots, 10GW of silicon wafers, and 10GW of modules annually and representing an investment of RMB6.02 billion (US$870.1 million).