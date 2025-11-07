Subscribe To Premium
JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

By Shreeyashi Ojha
November 7, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

What Sungrow’s Hong Kong IPO suggests about Chinese inverter producer strategies

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR2.99 billion 

News

US includes silicon, tellurium on list of critical minerals

News

Lawmakers call for EU-wide Chinese inverter restrictions, decry ‘energy security risks’

News

Alantra Solar bags €355 million for Italy PV portfolio

News

Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy power 284MW PV plant in Texas

News

Apple’s inaugural Australian solar deal covers 108MW Victorian project

News

Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

News

Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

News
The plants will have a combined capacity of 1.2GW. Image: JA Solar.

Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a module supply agreement with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for two utility-scale projects in Uzbekistan. 

Located near the city of Samarkand in the central region, the Samarkand 1 and 2 projects are being developed by Saudi renewable energy, conventional power plant and desalination project developer ACWA Power. The plants will have a combined capacity of 1.2GW. The project support Uzbekistan’s national target of sourcing 25% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. 

“Our high-efficiency, high-reliability modules are engineered to maximise energy yield in diverse environments. This agreement underscores the confidence our partners place in JA Solar’s technology and execution capabilities,” said Aiqing Yang, executive president of JA Solar. 

Uzbekistan’s solar capacity in 2025 was projected at around 2.3GW, with an additional 3.2GW of solar and wind expected to come online. By the end of 2024, the country had already connected 3GW of renewables to the grid. 

Renewable energy development has accelerated in Uzbekistan, with major players expanding their footprint. Voltalia signed a PPA in March for a 526MW hybrid solar-wind-storage project set to begin construction in Q1 2026, while Jakson Green secured US$353 million last year to fund its international expansion starting in Uzbekistan. Masdar also advanced its presence by connecting a 511MW solar portfolio in the country

Recently, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided US$142 million in financing for a 1GW solar and 1.3GWh battery energy storage portfolio in Uzbekistan. The portfolio comprised two solar-plus-storage projects developed through an SPV majority-owned by Saudi developer ACWA Power, alongside Japanese partners Sumitomo Corporation, Shikoku Electric Power, and Chubu Electric Power. 

