JA Solar, L&T ink 1.2GW PV module supply deal in Uzbekistan

“Our high-efficiency, high-reliability modules are engineered to maximise energy yield in diverse environments. This agreement underscores the confidence our partners place in JA Solar’s technology and execution capabilities,” said Aiqing Yang, executive president of JA Solar.

Uzbekistan’s solar capacity in 2025 was projected at around 2.3GW, with an additional 3.2GW of solar and wind expected to come online. By the end of 2024, the country had already connected 3GW of renewables to the grid.

Renewable energy development has accelerated in Uzbekistan, with major players expanding their footprint. Voltalia signed a PPA in March for a 526MW hybrid solar-wind-storage project set to begin construction in Q1 2026, while Jakson Green secured US$353 million last year to fund its international expansion starting in Uzbekistan. Masdar also advanced its presence by connecting a 511MW solar portfolio in the country.

Recently, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided US$142 million in financing for a 1GW solar and 1.3GWh battery energy storage portfolio in Uzbekistan. The portfolio comprised two solar-plus-storage projects developed through an SPV majority-owned by Saudi developer ACWA Power, alongside Japanese partners Sumitomo Corporation, Shikoku Electric Power, and Chubu Electric Power.