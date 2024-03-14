Masdar connects 511MW solar projects to Uzbekistan’s grid

Recently, PV Tech reported that TrinaTracker had launched an updated version of its Vanguard 1P Smart Tracking Solution, featuring hardware and software upgrades aimed at improving installation efficiency, system stability, and long-term reliability.

TrinaTracker announced the news of supplying trackers for these solar projects in Uzbekistan last year. This is the second time TrinaTracker provided its trackers to a project in Uzbekistan, as it was the supplier for the country’s first utility-scale project – with a 100MW capacity – which was commissioned in August 2021.

Additionally, Masdar signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Uzbekistan government in May 2023 to develop more than 2GW of solar and wind projects. According to Masdar, Uzbekistan plans to achieve 7GW of solar and 5GW of wind capacity by the end of the decade, equivalent to 25% of its energy mix.