Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Masdar connects 511MW solar projects to Uzbekistan’s grid

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Nextracker inks deal to manufacture tracker components in Australia

News

Masdar connects 511MW solar projects to Uzbekistan’s grid

News

Canadian Solar posts “record” shipments and income in 2023, quarterly profits drop

News

BlackRock acquires 89MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US from Excelsior

News

Longroad closes financing on 220MW solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

News

“We cannot line China’s pockets with US taxpayer dollars” – First Solar CEO says IRA needs trade defence to succeed

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ 100MW solar-plus-storage project

News

JA Solar to supply 600MW of n-type PV modules to Pakistani companies

News

Germany awards 264MW of rooftop solar capacity in auction

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Masdar TrinaTracker Uzbekistan project
The Samarkand and Jizzakh solar power plants use more than 11,000 trackers. Image: TrinaTracker

UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar has connected two solar projects, with a combined capacity of 511MW, to the grid in Uzbekistan.

The Samarkand and Jizzakh solar power plants use more than 11,000 single-row Vanguard 1P trackers supplied by TrinaTracker, solar tracker-manufacturing subsidiary of Trina Solar. Aside from this, TrinaTracker also provides the project with a digital supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platform. The power plants boast a generation capacity of 1,120GWh annually.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Recently, PV Tech reported that TrinaTracker had launched an updated version of its Vanguard 1P Smart Tracking Solution, featuring hardware and software upgrades aimed at improving installation efficiency, system stability, and long-term reliability.

TrinaTracker announced the news of supplying trackers for these solar projects in Uzbekistan last year. This is the second time TrinaTracker provided its trackers to a project in Uzbekistan, as it was the supplier for the country’s first utility-scale project – with a 100MW capacity – which was commissioned in August 2021.

Additionally, Masdar signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Uzbekistan government in May 2023 to develop more than 2GW of solar and wind projects. According to Masdar, Uzbekistan plans to achieve 7GW of solar and 5GW of wind capacity by the end of the decade, equivalent to 25% of its energy mix.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
masdar, pv tracker, solar pv, trackers, trinasolar, trinatracker, uzbekistan

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

“We cannot line China’s pockets with US taxpayer dollars” – First Solar CEO says IRA needs trade defence to succeed

News

European Parliament approves law requiring solar installations in buildings

News

Sol Systems bags US$250 million for 189MW Illinois PV project

News

UL Solutions awards carbon footprint certification to Trina Solar’s Vertex modules

News

Rooftop PV and energy storage carry torch for Australian renewables, utility-scale solar lags behind

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ 100MW solar-plus-storage project

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024