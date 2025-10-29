Subscribe To Premium
EBRD co-finances ACWA Power’s 1GW/1.3GWh solar and storage portfolio in Uzbekistan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
October 29, 2025
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Historically ‘benign’ solar markets for climate risk must adapt to intensifying extreme weather conditions

SOLAR-PLUS-STORAGE ROUND-UP: Greenvolt secures finance, European Energy divests Latvian project

NextEra adds 3GW of renewable generation to backlog in Q3

TotalEnergies, AEW to develop 400MW As Sufun solar project in Saudi Arabia

Corning brings online wafer plant in Q3, targets daily wafer production of one million

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

‘Everyone is talking about’ co-located solar and storage PPA in Europe

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar PV plant in Saudi Arabia from ACWA Power
EBRD will finance the construction of two solar and storage projects from Saudi developer ACWA Power. Image: ACWA Power.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided US$142 million in financing for the construction of a 1GW solar and 1.3GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Uzbekistan.

The portfolio consists of two solar and storage projects through a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) that will be majority owned by Saudi developer ACWA Power and co-owned by Japanese investors Sumitomo Corporation, Shikoku Electric Power Company and Chubu Electric Power Company.

The financing from EBRD will consist of two senior secured loans. The first loan, of US$61 million, is for the development of the ACWA Power Sazagan Solar 1, which will have a combined capacity of 500MW for solar PV and 668MWh BESS. The project will be built in the southeastern region of Samarkand.

The second loan, of US$81 million, is for the development of the ACWA Power Sazagan Solar 2, which will have the same capacity as the other project, both for solar and BESS. However, unlike the solar PV project, the BESS for this second project will be located in the Bukhara region, which is located west of the Samarkand region.

This is not the first time that the EBRD provided financing for a solar and storage project from ACWA Power in Uzbekistan. In July 2024, the EBRD provided up to US$229.4 million to help in the development of a 200MW solar PV and 500MWh BESS in the eastern Tashkent region.

Moreover, the two SVPs will represent the largest combined solar and BESS capacity in Uzbekistan and even across the region, according to the EBRD.

The deployment of BESS capacity in Uzbekistan will help mitigate the grid’s intermittency of renewable energy sources, while improving the grid’s reliability and flexibility during periods of peak demand.

Other co-financers of the project include the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, the Asian Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.

Development of renewable energy projects has been ramping up in Uzbekistan, with companies such as Voltalia, which signed a power purchase agreement (PPA), in March of this year, for a 526MW hybrid solar-wind-storage project that is expected to begin construction in Q1 2026; Jakson Green, which secured US$353 million financing last year for its international expansion, starting with Uzbekistan; and Masdar – which connected a 511MW solar portfolio – among others, building solar and energy storage projects in the country.

Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain
Premium

‘Everyone is talking about’ co-located solar and storage PPA in Europe

October 28, 2025
BESS are 'the new player that everyone is talking about,' in Europe’s power purchase agreement (PPA) space, according to LevelTen.
The company has secured its thirteenth solar portfolio construction financing in Poland, backed by PKO Bank Polski and Alior Bank. Image: Goldenpeak Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital secures US$132 million financing for Polish PV portfolio

October 28, 2025
GoldenPeaks Capital secures EUR114 million (US$132 million) financing package for two solar PV Portfolio in Poland.
Image: FRV Australia.

FRV Australia commits to 210MWdc New Zealand solar PV plant after Genesis partnership ends

October 28, 2025
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced the development of a 210MWdc solar project in New Zealand's Rangitikei District.
Image: BNRG Leeson.

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

October 27, 2025
Australian solar developer, BNRG Leeson, has submitted plans for a 440MW solar PV facility in Victoria's Campaspe Shire to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
The 95MW Almódovar solar PV park is located in Andalucia, southern Spain

European solar PPA prices fall below €35/MWh in Q3 2025

October 23, 2025
The average price of a solar PPA signed in Europe in Q3 2025 fell below €35/MWh, reaching €34.25/MWh, according to LevelTen Energy.
Metlen Energy and Metals' 64MW Wagga North solar PV plant. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

October 23, 2025
Infrastructure investment firm Nuveen Infrastructure has secured US$171 million in financing for a 137MW solar PV plant in South Korea.

