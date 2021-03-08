JA Solar planning new 20GW cell and module manufacturing hub in Qidong, China

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JA Solar is planning a new manufacturing hub in Qidong Economic Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, China to operate 20GW of solar cell production and 20GW of PV module assembly.

JA Solar has signed the investment framework agreement for the new manufacturing hub with the People’s Government of Qidong City, Jiangsu Province, which is expected to cost approximately RMB 10. 2 billion (US$1.56 billion) over a four-year construction period.

The project is expected to be built in three separate phases of approximately 6.6GW per phase for both the cell and module assembly plants.

The SMSL did not disclose timelines for the new massive expansion as an internal review by the board of directors or general meeting of shareholders has yet to be set.

Recently, JA Solar confirmed the go ahead of plans announced in February 2021 for the investment and construction of the Baotou Phase III 20GW ingot and mono-wafer plant expansion at a cost of RMB 5.024 billion (US$ 769.4 million) and take around two years to be completed and ramped.

In January 2021, JA Solar also announced updated plans for a 10GW solar cell plant in Yangzhou as well as announcing a 6GW module assembly plant at the same location.