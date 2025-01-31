Subscribe To Premium
JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Americas, Central & East Asia

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan's 'perfect storm' of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

News

National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

News

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

News

Jupiter International to build 4.2/3.6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

News

AEMO: Grid-scale solar PV on Australia's NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

News

ARENA provides AU$21 million to unlock DERs in Western Australia

News

Joint venture reaches financial close on 202MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

News

Growing risk appetite is 'very rational' in solar investment, says Santander

Features, Interviews
A JA Solar project in Chile.
JA Solar’s latest generation of DeepBlue modules will have a conversion efficiency as high as 24.8%. Image: PRNewsFoto and JA Solar.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has unveiled its DeepBlue 5.0 series of modules, its latest n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) product.

The modules use the company’s Bycium+ 5.0 cells, which use less oxygen than other cells and enable module power as high as 670W and a conversion efficiency of 24.8%. The company notes that the modules have a levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) up to 4.3% lower than the modules’ previous generation, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, and includes a first-year degradation rate of less than 1% and an annual linear degradation rate of less than 0.4%.

JA Solar plans to begin mass production of the modules in the fourth quarter of this year, with initial power ratings ranging from 640W to 670W.

“The DeepBlue 5.0 represents our commitment to delivering products that combine exceptional performance, cost efficiency and reliability, empowering our customers to achieve their sustainability goals,” said Aiqing Yang, JA Solar executive president.

The news comes after JA Solar agreed to a 1.1GW module supply agreement for its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules, and reflects the company’s growing strength in the global solar industry. Last June, Woodmac named JA Solar as the world’s leading module manufacturer, and at the beginning of this year, Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech, ranked the company third on his list of top module suppliers as of the end of 2024.

Boviet Solar to showcase n-type modules at Intersolar NA

In other module news, Vietnamese manufacturer Boviet Solar has announced plans to showcase its latest n-type modules at this year’s Intersolar & Energy Storage North America event in California at the end of February.

The company will feature four products at the event, all of which belong to its Vega Series of modules: the Mono-Monofacial PV Module, which has a module efficiency of 22.45% and a maximum power output of 580W; the Mono-Bifacial PV Module, with an efficiency of 24.5% and output of 630W; the utility-scale Mono-Bifacial Module, which has an efficiency of 24.5% and an output of 720W; and the residential-scale Mono-Bifacial PV Module, with an efficiency of 24.5% and an output of 435W.

In October, the company contracted ARCO/Murray to provide construction services at its 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant, and both this development and its presence at the North American Intersolar event demonstrate the company’s plans to expand its US footprint.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with our partners and clients at Intersolar North America, where we’ll share exciting developments happening at our company, including updates on Boviet’s US Phase 1 PV module and Phase 2 PV cell manufacturing, as well as advancements in our manufacturing, technology and product innovations,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.

asia, boviet solar, cells, china, intersolar, ja solar, modules, n-type, topcon, vietnam

Rooftop solar panels in Pakistan.
Premium

Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

January 31, 2025
Pakistan Solar Association chairman Waqas Moosa tells PV Tech Premium why large-scale solar is stagnant compared to rooftop PV in the country.
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

January 29, 2025
The SSI has now reinstated JA Solar’s membership “with immediate effect” after an investigation, in contrast with the US government.
PortraitRutgerSchlatmann24
Premium

Revival of European PV manufacturing hinges on innovation through collaboration

January 29, 2025
PV Talk: Rutger Schlattmann, chair of the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics, discusses why fostering innovation through cross-border cooperation is at the heart of efforts to rebuild Europe’s PV manufacturing sector.
Wacker_Polysilicon_Plant_Charleston_Tennessee_-_Credit_Wacker

Wacker cites ‘excess capacity in China’ for 2024 profit slump

January 29, 2025
In its preliminary Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results, Wacker expects its polysilicon earnings to contract by 39%.
Sunsure and SECI sign the PPA.

Sunsure and SECI sign PPA for 450MWp Indian solar project

January 28, 2025
Sunsure Energy has signed a power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 450MWp project in state of Rajasthan.
UNSW Topcon study

Copper plating helps reduce degradation in TOPCon cells, research shows

January 27, 2025
Scientists in Australia have reported positive results from using copper plating to protect TOPCon PV cells against contaminant-induced degradation.

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

News

JA Solar UFLPA factory ‘ceased production in 2018’, SSI claims after investigation

News

Acen Australia seeks approval for 320MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

US solar PPA prices hold steady at US$56.76/MWh in Q4 2024

News

UNSW claims world-record efficiency for kesterite solar cell

News

Growing risk appetite is ‘very rational’ in solar investment, says Santander

Features, Interviews

