JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

Leading Chinese module manufacturer JA Solar has unveiled its DeepBlue 5.0 series of modules, its latest n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) product.
The modules use the company’s Bycium+ 5.0 cells, which use less oxygen than other cells and enable module power as high as 670W and a conversion efficiency of 24.8%. The company notes that the modules have a levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) up to 4.3% lower than the modules’ previous generation, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro, and includes a first-year degradation rate of less than 1% and an annual linear degradation rate of less than 0.4%.
JA Solar plans to begin mass production of the modules in the fourth quarter of this year, with initial power ratings ranging from 640W to 670W.
“The DeepBlue 5.0 represents our commitment to delivering products that combine exceptional performance, cost efficiency and reliability, empowering our customers to achieve their sustainability goals,” said Aiqing Yang, JA Solar executive president.
The news comes after JA Solar agreed to a 1.1GW module supply agreement for its DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules, and reflects the company’s growing strength in the global solar industry. Last June, Woodmac named JA Solar as the world’s leading module manufacturer, and at the beginning of this year, Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech, ranked the company third on his list of top module suppliers as of the end of 2024.
Boviet Solar to showcase n-type modules at Intersolar NA
In other module news, Vietnamese manufacturer Boviet Solar has announced plans to showcase its latest n-type modules at this year’s Intersolar & Energy Storage North America event in California at the end of February.
The company will feature four products at the event, all of which belong to its Vega Series of modules: the Mono-Monofacial PV Module, which has a module efficiency of 22.45% and a maximum power output of 580W; the Mono-Bifacial PV Module, with an efficiency of 24.5% and output of 630W; the utility-scale Mono-Bifacial Module, which has an efficiency of 24.5% and an output of 720W; and the residential-scale Mono-Bifacial PV Module, with an efficiency of 24.5% and an output of 435W.
In October, the company contracted ARCO/Murray to provide construction services at its 2GW North Carolina TOPCon module assembly plant, and both this development and its presence at the North American Intersolar event demonstrate the company’s plans to expand its US footprint.
“We’re looking forward to connecting with our partners and clients at Intersolar North America, where we’ll share exciting developments happening at our company, including updates on Boviet’s US Phase 1 PV module and Phase 2 PV cell manufacturing, as well as advancements in our manufacturing, technology and product innovations,” said Sienna Cen, president of Boviet Solar USA.