JA Solar supplies 1.6 million PV modules to Samsung C&T for Qatari project

JA Solar will provide more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules under the agreement. Image: JA Solar

Module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a PV module supply agreement with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Samsung C&T for a PV power plant project in Qatar.

Under this supply agreement, JA Solar will provide more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules – which apply the p-type Percium+ cell technology, Ga-doped silicon wafers technology, and half-cell technology – for the Qatar 875MW PV power plant project which will be the largest of the kind.

Located in the Mesaieed Industrial City and the Ras Laffan Industrial City, the project is expected to go into operation in 2024, which will help promote “the transformation of the local energy structure and drive sustainable local economic, social and environmental development”, according to JA Solar.

In addition to this Qatari project, JA Solar earlier this month announced the news of a partnership with UAE-based developer AMEA Power to supply modules to a 560MW solar PV project in Egypt, claimed to be the largest in the country. The partnership extends the collaboration of both companies to provide an integrated solution for the gigawatt-scale solar and wind projects that AMEA is working on in Egypt.

The project is being financed by the International Finance Corporation, Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, from which it received US$1.1 billion for the development of the 1GW renewables portfolio.